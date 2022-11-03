ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22

The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida ads bash Florida GOP’s anti-LGBTQ politics

New TV spots call Ron DeSantis a bully and accuse Republicans of stoking 1950s discrimination. Equality Florida Action PAC made clear Florida’s LGBTQ+ won’t sit back this election cycle. The advocacy group ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election funded a $65,000 round of ads reaching voters on digital and television.
westorlandonews.com

State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles

An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
floridapolitics.com

Advantages abound for Ashley Moody in re-election bid

Polls and fundraising went the incumbent's way throughout the campaign. Attorney General Ashley Moody appears to have every possible advantage over her Democratic challenger as Election Day approaches. Moody, who bills herself as the state’s “top cop,” has been endorsed by Police Chiefs, most elected Sheriffs and State Attorneys in...
floridapolitics.com

Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate

Legal challenges to the state’s $15 an hour minimum wage for “direct care” employees are mounting. The Florida Ambulance Association, Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) and Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) filed challenges in state administrative court this week alleging that the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which has oversight of the state’s Medicaid program, did not go through rule-making process to define who are “direct care employees.”
