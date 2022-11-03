Read full article on original website
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
Will Fred Hawkins win re-election in Democratic-leaning HD 35 over Rishi Bagga?
The race could test the strength of incumbency and a red wave year. Redistricting left Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins in a district won by Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election. But could the power of incumbency and a red wave help him overcome a challenge from Rishi Bagga?
Equality Florida ads bash Florida GOP’s anti-LGBTQ politics
New TV spots call Ron DeSantis a bully and accuse Republicans of stoking 1950s discrimination. Equality Florida Action PAC made clear Florida’s LGBTQ+ won’t sit back this election cycle. The advocacy group ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election funded a $65,000 round of ads reaching voters on digital and television.
State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles
An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida
With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
5 key takeaways on Florida’s new voters: Younger, fewer Democrats, a lot more non-partisans. Here’s why.
So who are these newly registered voters, and how do they compare with the universe of voters already on the rolls?. #1. About 1 in 12 Florida voters weren’t registered to vote in the state in 2020. Next week, Florida’s 2022 General Election will close, with many of Florida’s...
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Could 'Souls to the Polls' provide Dems needed pre-election boost?
For Florida Democrats, the chances of avoiding a major defeat next week are getting slimmer and slimmer.
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
The Issue Is: Where did Florida's democratic voters go?
Florida has lost over 300,000 registered Democratic voters. Now, many pundits and prognosticators are predicting a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans take over federal, state, and local offices.
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found Leslie cast...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
Ashley Moody looks for re-election as Aramis Ayala looks to pull the upset
Floridians heading to the polls on Election Day will be picking many statewide offices, including choosing the state's top cop, the attorney general.
Attorney General ‘gathering information’ as Good Samaritan residents demand accountability
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s staff members drove down to Osceola County to meet with displaced Good Samaritan residents, the residents confirmed Thursday, putting the mess following Hurricane Ian’s destruction of their homes publicly on their radar for the first time. >>> STREAM...
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida |...
Advantages abound for Ashley Moody in re-election bid
Polls and fundraising went the incumbent's way throughout the campaign. Attorney General Ashley Moody appears to have every possible advantage over her Democratic challenger as Election Day approaches. Moody, who bills herself as the state’s “top cop,” has been endorsed by Police Chiefs, most elected Sheriffs and State Attorneys in...
Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate
Legal challenges to the state’s $15 an hour minimum wage for “direct care” employees are mounting. The Florida Ambulance Association, Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) and Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) filed challenges in state administrative court this week alleging that the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which has oversight of the state’s Medicaid program, did not go through rule-making process to define who are “direct care employees.”
