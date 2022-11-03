Read full article on original website
Democratic senatorial nominee Charles Booker travels the state urging voters to go to the polls
Ky. — U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Charles Booker has been traveling across Kentucky for the past two days urging voters to head to the polls. He started the day in Pikeville and returned home to Louisville Saturday night to meet with supporters near the early voting location at the Expo Center.
In Kentucky, conservatives warn of 'Roe v. Wade 2.0'
Kentucky progressives are hoping for a repeat of Kansas’ upset vote on Tuesday.
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth
COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
COMMENTARY: Four reasons voting 'Yes on 2' is the God-honoring vote for Christians
On Election Day, Nov. 8, Kentuckians—for the first time ever—will have the opportunity to directly vote to protect the sanctity of preborn human life and safeguard our tax dollars from paying for the horrors of abortion by voting Yes on Amendment 2. When Kentuckians established our state constitution...
Kentucky Republicans set eyes on last Democratic-held legislative seat in central time zone
The only Democratic seat in the Kentucky General Assembly left in the central time zone is a top target for the GOP in this year’s elections. Democratic State Representative Patti Minter was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in a landslide in 2020. Kentucky’s 20th House district contained some of the most diverse precincts in the commonwealth, a reliably Democratic bloc of voters that formed Minton’s core group of supporters in her first two campaigns. That all changed with Republicans in charge of writing new maps for legislative districts after the 2020 census. Minter’s district was surgically redrawn, removing key Democratic areas in favor of Republican-heavy precincts. It was a deliberate attempt to pack Republicans into a district that has sent Democrats to Frankfort for decades, according to Western Kentucky University political science professor Joel Turner.
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting
Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
Beshear says it's not his job to campaign for Kentucky Democratic candidates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear may be a Democrat, but on Thursday, he told reporters his job isn’t to bolster his party’s numbers in the state legislature. “Listen, my job as governor is to be governor for all the people of Kentucky, and my...
Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Kentucky is trying to help restore the voters rights for convicted felons. Representatives from Secure Democracy USA advocated for the restoration of the Voter Rights of Convicted Felons. They testified before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee of Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort.
August abortions nosedive to 1 in preview of Kentucky's post-Roe future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – In August 2022, one life was lost to abortion in Kentucky. The sudden flatline follows an Aug. 1 order to reinstate the commonwealth's trigger law, which banned elective abortion. Under the law, abortions are permitted to protect the life and health of a pregnant woman....
Kentucky voters consider Amendment 2 ahead of Election Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On November 8, while putting in their votes for local candidates, Kentucky voters will also have to decide on Kentucky Amendment 2, which would add an amendment to the Kentucky state constitution that states that there is no right to an abortion. Some folks like Owensboro...
Three months after flooding, eastern Kentuckians worry about low voter turnout
This year’s General Election falls three months after catastrophic flooding destroyed lives and homes in eastern Kentucky.
How to check if your vote is counted in Kentucky
If you submitted an absentee ballot in Kentucky, but don't know if it was counted you can check on the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.
Kentucky voters to decide amendment on right to abortion
This November, Kentucky voters will approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution regarding protection for abortion. Constitutional Amendment 2 will ask if voters want to add this sentence to the constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but...
Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution
FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
