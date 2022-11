According to Kentucky Wildcats Head Coach John Calipari, senior big man Oscar Tshiebwe is not likely to play in the team’s season opener. He claimed he would be “stunned” if the reigning NCAA Player of the Year was able to go in the first game. Tshiebwe is currently recovering from a knee procedure he had done in the offseason. Calipari was quoted saying: “I would be stunned if he played Monday. I would be somewhat surprised if he played Friday.” The team is set to begin their season on Monday against the Howard Bison.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO