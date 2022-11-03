Read full article on original website
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 4-8)
Destiny 2's weekly high-level PvP mode Trials of Osiris is now live. Fans of intense multiplayer competition can head to Saint-14 to grab their Trials card, check their loadout, and try their luck to earn a coveted Adept weapon once again. You can also see where Xur is, just in case the Agent of the Nine has something in his inventory can give you a slight edge in the arena. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Is Getting A New Dungeon On December 9
With Season of Plunder drawing to a close, Bungie has begun teasing what's next for Destiny 2 in Season 19. One activity that the studio did confirm this week in its weekly blog post is a new dungeon, which will arrive on December 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. This new high-level PvE event will be active from the first Friday of Season 19, but Bungie didn't share any more details regarding which enemies players will encounter or which location they'll visit.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (November 4-8) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Xur has returned to the Solar System in Destiny 2, and as usual, he's packing plenty of heat with Exotic weapons and legendary-class gear. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon,...
Gamespot
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Launch Was Like A Runner Tripping And Falling At The Finish Line, Xbox Boss Says
Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has discussed Halo Infinite's launch, saying the launch was akin to a runner coming across the finish line and then tripping and falling down. "The classic runner's mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line. We've got to recover there. The...
Gamespot
All Call Of Duty: MW2 Vault Edition Owners Are Getting Lots Of Double XP
Activision has announced a special bonus for everyone who bought the most expensive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The company said on Twitter that everyone who owns the $100 Vault edition of the game will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning; Full Patch Notes Released
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter. The full patch notes for MW2's November 4 update have now arrived--you can see the complete notes below, as shared by Infinity Ward.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Believe Easter Egg Teases Second Warzone Map
Call of Duty players will soon be dropping onto the new Al Mazrah battle royale map, as Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. However, a campaign Easter egg already has some players feeling confident in the location of a second Warzone map that could be arriving after Al Mazrah.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Gamespot
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Gamespot
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
Gamespot
Firearms Expert Reacts To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s Multiplayer Guns
In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson--a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries--breaks down more of the guns of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and compares them to their real-life counterparts. Firearms Expert Reacts playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Official Reveal Trailer
Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren’t far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.
Gamespot
Cutscene Animation: "The First Sage of Buer" | Genshin Impact
"Compile everyone's wisdom in the name of the archon." In the confrontation with Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, the Akasha has returned to its original function. Now, the First Sage of the God of Wisdom Buer shall condemn the false god with its aid.
