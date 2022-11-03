Read full article on original website
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location
Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Lake George assesses water system capacity, municipal consolidation
LAKE GEORGE | Providing an adequate future supply of water to residents and businesses in the town and village of Lake George and exploring the consolidation of the two municipalities are both current priorities of local government leaders. On Oct. 17, the Lake George Town Board adopted a resolution to...
Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Closing of The View restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort
According to the Dunham's Bay Resort Facebook, The View Restaurant will be closing. The resort states the restaurant is permanently closed as of October 30.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Restaurant Week Kicks Off!
Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
Taste the Capital Region’s best wings at Wing Wars
The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
6th Ave in Watervliet reopens after police activity
6th Avenue in Watervliet has reopened after a several hours-long police investigation.
Schenectady County & City Announce Grand Marshal of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade
Officials from Schenectady County and Schenectady City are humbled to announce this year’s Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade on November 19th. Madelyn Thorne, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, will lead the parade when it steps off at 5:00 p.m. later this month. The announcement was made live on News10ABC Friday morning in their 9:00 a.m. broadcast.
Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
