Glens Falls, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location

Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan

I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
SCOTIA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Lake George assesses water system capacity, municipal consolidation

LAKE GEORGE | Providing an adequate future supply of water to residents and businesses in the town and village of Lake George and exploring the consolidation of the two municipalities are both current priorities of local government leaders. On Oct. 17, the Lake George Town Board adopted a resolution to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
informnny.com

Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Restaurant Week Kicks Off!

Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County & City Announce Grand Marshal of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade

Officials from Schenectady County and Schenectady City are humbled to announce this year’s Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade on November 19th. Madelyn Thorne, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, will lead the parade when it steps off at 5:00 p.m. later this month. The announcement was made live on News10ABC Friday morning in their 9:00 a.m. broadcast.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

