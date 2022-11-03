ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

kbnd.com

Two Accused Of Numerous Car Prowls, Thefts

BEND, OR -- A local man and a woman from Salem are accused of breaking into numerous cars in Bend - in some cases stealing them, over several weeks. Between October 11 and 30, Bend Police received multiple reports of stolen vehicles and car break-ins, primarily in Northeast Bend. In one case, a Jeep Cherokee reportedly pulled up, a passenger got out and stole a running vehicle. That vehicle was later recovered. Another vehicle stolen from the Vogt Road area on October 27, was located by officers on Hunnell Road.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC News

Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens

An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from October 2020. On the night of October 14 at about 10:30 p.m. two people were shot in a car at the Arco gas station at Southeast 191st Street and East Burnside Avenue. One of the victims was injured and the other, 34-year-old Darryl Antonio Lewis died.
GRESHAM, OR

