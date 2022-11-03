Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
Two Accused Of Numerous Car Prowls, Thefts
BEND, OR -- A local man and a woman from Salem are accused of breaking into numerous cars in Bend - in some cases stealing them, over several weeks. Between October 11 and 30, Bend Police received multiple reports of stolen vehicles and car break-ins, primarily in Northeast Bend. In one case, a Jeep Cherokee reportedly pulled up, a passenger got out and stole a running vehicle. That vehicle was later recovered. Another vehicle stolen from the Vogt Road area on October 27, was located by officers on Hunnell Road.
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
kezi.com
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Teens among accused shoplifters caught in Washington Square Mall blitz
More than a dozen people, including two 17-year-olds, were arrested Wednesday during a shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall.
6 businesses damaged in SE Portland, burglars at-large
Six businesses in Southeast Portland were damaged, including some from burglaries, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Portland police said.
centraloregondaily.com
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
Portland business owner's truck stolen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
Oregon man arrested in 1974 cold case murders of 2 teens
An Oregon man was arrested this week after being linked to the 1974 cold case homicides of two teenagers, authorities said. Steven Paul Criss, 65, of Aloha, was a teenager himself when he allegedly used a .22 caliber gun to fatally shoot teens Donald Bartron and Peter Zito Jr. in the parking lot of a recreation center on Oct. 3, 1974, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
kptv.com
Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
Arrest Made In 48 Year Old Cold Case
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a double murder that happened 48 years ago.
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
KATU.com
Man accused of killing teens in 1974 indicted in court, detectives give details on case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in a decades-old double-murder case made his first appearance in Washington County court Thursday. Stephen Criss was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials say he killed two teenagers in 1974, 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito, Jr. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Man stabbed on MAX platform in Gresham, police say he's expected to survive
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed on a max platform in Gresham. The stabbing happened Saturday night, November 5, near Burnside and 188th. Officers say the man is expected to recover. Police have not identified a suspect. This is a...
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 Gresham homicide
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from October 2020. On the night of October 14 at about 10:30 p.m. two people were shot in a car at the Arco gas station at Southeast 191st Street and East Burnside Avenue. One of the victims was injured and the other, 34-year-old Darryl Antonio Lewis died.
kptv.com
Deputies ask for help identifying Washington County suspect who shot camper, house
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect. Deputies responded to gunfire Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha. According to WCSO, several nearby residents reported hearing someone...
CCSO: Man arrested after truck found driving on rim, throwing sparks
A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving a truck recklessly, including on a rim, and resisting arrest in Clark County, Wash, officials said.
KATU.com
Fatal crash on Highway 26 being blamed on weather and road condtions, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Weather and road conditions are believed to be major factors in a deadly crash that happened Friday, October 4, along Highway 26. Oregon State Police say at 3:40 p.m., they responded to a crash just to the west of the Tillamook exit, near Banks. A preliminary...
KATU.com
Authorities looking for the person or people responsible for unlawful disposal of salmon
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities were called to a large dump site of salmon and the remains of two deer near Exit 51 on I-84 on Wednesday. According to OSP Fish and Wildlife division, the salmon were caught in gill nets and some were filleted. OSP says the...
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
