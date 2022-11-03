Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
ESPN
LAFC outlast Philadelphia to win best MLS Cup of all time
LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won the best, most thrilling MLS Cup in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after the sides completed 120 minutes tied at 3-3. Backup goalkeeper John McCarty, who came on in place of Maxime Crepeau, who'd been red carded and carted off with a nasty-looking injury in the second period of extra-time, made two shootout saves to carry the hosts to a truly Hollywood ending.
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
Thousands of fans gather in Expo Park to celebrate LAFC's 1st MLS Cup win
Thousands of LAFC fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the soccer club's first-ever MLS championship.
CBS Sports
How to watch West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-4-4; West Ham United 4-7-2 West Ham United and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weary Carlos Vela reluctantly checked out of the MLS Cup final in the 97th minute, giving way to Gareth Bale in a tense 2-2 game. Los Angeles FC’s first player and longtime captain had no idea this epic final had only begun to exhaust him and everybody else involved in […]
SB Nation
The MLS Cup Final had everything, including Will Ferrell drinking beer out of the trophy
The MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union had a little bit of everything. It featured a backup goalkeeper for LAFC thrust into the spotlight in extra time, an equalizer from LAFC veteran Gareth Bale at the death to force a penalty shootout, and then that backup keeper, John McCarthy stopping two penalties in the shootout to help LAFC to the victory.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time
One of the most awaited matches of the whole season is here: Juventus face Inter Milan at home on Sunday November 6. The Derby d'Italia is one of the most iconic and historical clashes of the league and this year has a special meaning, considering the difficult start of the two sides in the Serie A season. Inter Milan managed to re-find themselves and are now back on track, while Massimiliano Allegri's side is still going through some issues. The Nerazzurri are currently fifth with 24 points, two more than Juventus that are currently 8th with 22 points after twelve matches. Here's what you need to know:
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch
West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Both the Hammers and the Eagles will have their eyes fixed on the top half of the Premier League table when they meet at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Crystal Palace (16 points) are...
LAFC captures first MLS Cup title with electric win over Union, Will Ferrell drinks from trophy
Gareth Bale came through in the clutch for LAFC and propelled the team to a win in penalties over the Philadelphia Union for their first MLS Cup.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers - NHL (11/6/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a couple of games on home ice, the Detroit Red Wings hit the road to finish up a three-game stretch against the NHL’s New York teams, wrapping up a back-to-back when they pay a visit to the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Red Wings are coming off...
FOX Sports
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team's MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente's Baldwin Park Medical Center. He...
CBS Sports
AS Roma vs. Lazio score: Felipe Anderson capitalizes on Roger Ibañez's mistake as visitors win derby
The exciting and much-awaited clash between Jose Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri on Sunday ended with a 1-0 win for Lazio over AS Roma. The Giallorossi conceded a goal in the first half on an incredible mistake from Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez. Felipe Anderson scored the deciding goal of the Derby della Capitale and Sarri's side are now third in the Serie A table with 27 points, while AS Roma are fifth with 25 points after thirteen matches.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan score: Bianconeri win the Derby d'Italia behind Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli
Juventus won 2-0 at home against Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday and gave a boost to their Serie A and Champions League qualification hopes. Massimiliano Allegri's team are now currently fifth with 25 points, only two less than Atalanta and Lazio for the top four. Inter Milan could have reached them but this defeat completely changes the perspectives of this side as they are now seventh with 24 points after 13 matches.
Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview
Manchester United face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday - this is our opposition preview for the match.
ESPN
USMNT's Sam Vines out of World Cup with broken tibia
American left back Sam Vines injured a leg and needed surgery, eliminating him from consideration for the United States World Cup roster. Right back Sergino Dest missed his second straight match for AC Milan with what the club called adductor fatigue earlier in the week. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego in "active discussions" for potential MLS expansion team
Major League Soccer could be making its way to America's Finest City. According to MLS Commissioner Don Garber, the possibility of San Diego getting an MLS team is being discussed amongst the league. The commissioner confirmed the news in his annual State of the League address this week in Southern...
Comments / 0