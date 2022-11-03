One of the most awaited matches of the whole season is here: Juventus face Inter Milan at home on Sunday November 6. The Derby d'Italia is one of the most iconic and historical clashes of the league and this year has a special meaning, considering the difficult start of the two sides in the Serie A season. Inter Milan managed to re-find themselves and are now back on track, while Massimiliano Allegri's side is still going through some issues. The Nerazzurri are currently fifth with 24 points, two more than Juventus that are currently 8th with 22 points after twelve matches. Here's what you need to know:

1 DAY AGO