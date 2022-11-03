ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

LAFC outlast Philadelphia to win best MLS Cup of all time

LOS ANGELES -- LAFC won the best, most thrilling MLS Cup in Major League Soccer history on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on penalties after the sides completed 120 minutes tied at 3-3. Backup goalkeeper John McCarty, who came on in place of Maxime Crepeau, who'd been red carded and carted off with a nasty-looking injury in the second period of extra-time, made two shootout saves to carry the hosts to a truly Hollywood ending.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source

Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation

The MLS Cup Final had everything, including Will Ferrell drinking beer out of the trophy

The MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union had a little bit of everything. It featured a backup goalkeeper for LAFC thrust into the spotlight in extra time, an equalizer from LAFC veteran Gareth Bale at the death to force a penalty shootout, and then that backup keeper, John McCarthy stopping two penalties in the shootout to help LAFC to the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

One of the most awaited matches of the whole season is here: Juventus face Inter Milan at home on Sunday November 6. The Derby d'Italia is one of the most iconic and historical clashes of the league and this year has a special meaning, considering the difficult start of the two sides in the Serie A season. Inter Milan managed to re-find themselves and are now back on track, while Massimiliano Allegri's side is still going through some issues. The Nerazzurri are currently fifth with 24 points, two more than Juventus that are currently 8th with 22 points after twelve matches. Here's what you need to know:
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch

West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Both the Hammers and the Eagles will have their eyes fixed on the top half of the Premier League table when they meet at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Crystal Palace (16 points) are...
FOX Sports

LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team's MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente's Baldwin Park Medical Center. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

AS Roma vs. Lazio score: Felipe Anderson capitalizes on Roger Ibañez's mistake as visitors win derby

The exciting and much-awaited clash between Jose Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri on Sunday ended with a 1-0 win for Lazio over AS Roma. The Giallorossi conceded a goal in the first half on an incredible mistake from Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez. Felipe Anderson scored the deciding goal of the Derby della Capitale and Sarri's side are now third in the Serie A table with 27 points, while AS Roma are fifth with 25 points after thirteen matches.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan score: Bianconeri win the Derby d'Italia behind Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli

Juventus won 2-0 at home against Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday and gave a boost to their Serie A and Champions League qualification hopes. Massimiliano Allegri's team are now currently fifth with 25 points, only two less than Atalanta and Lazio for the top four. Inter Milan could have reached them but this defeat completely changes the perspectives of this side as they are now seventh with 24 points after 13 matches.
ESPN

USMNT's Sam Vines out of World Cup with broken tibia

American left back Sam Vines injured a leg and needed surgery, eliminating him from consideration for the United States World Cup roster. Right back Sergino Dest missed his second straight match for AC Milan with what the club called adductor fatigue earlier in the week. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
COLORADO STATE
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego in "active discussions" for potential MLS expansion team

Major League Soccer could be making its way to America's Finest City. According to MLS Commissioner Don Garber, the possibility of San Diego getting an MLS team is being discussed amongst the league. The commissioner confirmed the news in his annual State of the League address this week in Southern...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy