Ryan Reynolds named People's Icon at People's Choice Awards

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced Thursday that Ryan Reynolds has been named The People's Icon for 2022. Reynolds will receive his award at the Dec. 6 ceremony.

Ryan Reynolds is this year's People's Icon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The People's Icon Award honors contributions in film and television. Reynolds is also nominated for Male Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star for his Netflix film The Adam Project.

In The Adam Project , Reynolds plays Adam, a fighter pilot from the future who teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the world. Reynolds also produced the film.

Past People's Icon winners include Halle Berry , Jennifer Lopez , Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy .

Reynolds, 46, began acting as a teenager in 1991. His films include Free Guy, Red Notice and the Deadpool films.

The People's Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The show will air at 9 p.m. EST on NBC and E!.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

