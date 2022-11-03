ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

By Jonathan Rizk, Shirley Chan, Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh4jE_0ixf80tT00

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The FBI warned of a broad, credible threat against New Jersey synagogues on Thursday.

The FBI asked people to take full security precautions to protect their community and buildings. Proactive measures have been put into place while the FBI continues to investigate, the agency confirmed on Twitter.

Specific details about the threat were not released. PIX11 left a message with the FBI’s branch in New Jersey but did not receive a response.

Gov. Phill Murphy said he has been in touch with New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin, the state’s Homeland Security office, and the FBI.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” Murphy tweeted.

Several hundred thousand Jews live in northern New Jersey alone. One of the worst hate attacks in recent memory took place in Hudson County in 2019, when two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, including a police officer.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Breaking News

Evan Bernstein was at the 2019 shooting. He is the head of Community Security Service, an organization that trains Jewish volunteers to protect their synagogues and community.

“We want people to be engaged in their own security. No one is going to care more about their friends and family inside a synagogue than a volunteer,” said Bernstein. “Once you’re trained, you’re not going to undo that training. You can bring it to the synagogue, to the kosher market, to the mall, bring it anywhere they feel could be a potential threat.”

Statistics gathered by the Anti-Defamation League show there were more than 2,700 incidents against Jews nationwide last year. That is the highest since the ADL began tracking hate attacks. There were 416 incidents in New York and 370 in New Jersey.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community.

“When a threat like this comes out, it’s important that we disseminate that quickly to our volunteers so they can be ready,” said Bernstein. “We always have our volunteers be at high alert because you don’t know when a threat is going to take place.”

Jason Shames, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, said they are on high alert.

“I just want to implore the Jewish community to be vigilant to say something if they see something, to be in touch with local law enforcement,” said Shames. “Take this seriously when it comes from the FBI.”

AG Platkin said in a statement that police presence will be heightened in some areas:

Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas. Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not – but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution. We also call upon New Jersey residents to be extra vigilant and if you see suspicious activity please report it to your local authorities without delay.

The threat came after Kyrie Irving , who is from the Garden State and plays for the Brooklyn Nets, posted on his Twitter a link for the antisemitic film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” Kanye West has also recently made antisemitic statements .

“Rhetoric is a motivator for people at times, and so Kanye and Kyrie should not be left off the hook because their statements were simply statements,” said Shames. “What it does is motivate others, it incites others, it’s unacceptable and it’s disgusting.”

More New Jersey News

“We continue to work together to keep New Jersey safe and let those who would bring harm to the residents of this state know that New Jersey will not be home to hate, intolerance or violence,” said Platkin.

The NYPD has been working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the Jewish communities in New York City and the rest of the tri-state area are protected, according to a statement from NYPD.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Suspect in NJ synagogue threat identified; threat mitigated: official

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A man who authorities believe was behind what the FBI described as a broad, credible threat against Jewish communities in New Jersey has been located, an official told PIX11 News on Friday.  A spokesperson for the Secure Community Network, which monitors the security of synagogues, said the FBI had advised them […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
PIX11

Early voting ended in New York, New Jersey

(PIX11) — The early voting locations in New York and New Jersey are now officially closed, and thousands of voters in the five boroughs have already cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections. PIX 11’s Rebecca Solomon has more on the final day of early voting in the player above.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Biden to campaign for Hochul in New York this weekend

President Joe Biden will campaign in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Sunday in the final few days before Election Day. Biden will travel to Yonkers, New York, for a “Get Out the Vote” event with Hochul and New York state Democrats at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Hochul’s campaign announced on Friday. The president […]
YONKERS, NY
NJ.com

Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters

The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Blue Mass in NJ honors police officers

NEWARK, N.J. – It was a moment to step back, honor, pray and reflect in the midst of an emotional week for police in Newark. On Thursday, Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart hosted its 29th annual Blue Mass, where leaders, including Gov. Phil Murphy, honored the service and sacrifice of police officers — active, retired […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy