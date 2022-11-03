The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO