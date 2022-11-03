Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Yardbarker
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
Aaron Rodgers throws 2 end zone interceptions on Green Bay's first 2 drives vs. Lions
An already rough season saw an ugly start to Week 9 for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback threw an interception into the end zone to end Green Bay's first possession against the Detroit Lions. On Green Bay's second possession, he did it again. The Packers took possession for the first...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) a game-time decision for Week 9
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Detroit Lions. Lazard is working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 8. He is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard's Week...
Locker Room Preview: Green Bay’s Dean Lowry announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Green Bay Packers return back from Detroit, Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush will talk about what went right and what went wrong during the visit to Ford Field. The two will also talk about how the team can win with what they got after Green Bay […]
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
Packers Wide Receiver Carted To Locker Room On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers' thin wide receiver corps is down another player early in today's game. Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs came up lame in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. Doubs was hit in the lower right leg after hauling in an 18-yard reception. The 2022 fourth-round pick hobbled...
numberfire.com
Update: Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) will not return in Week 9
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.
Green Bay Packers ‘made run’ at Darren Waller trade; submitted sizable offer for Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers emerged from the 2022 NFL trade deadline empty-handed, putting the pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 9
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (1-6) have gotten off to a brutal start, and it’s been a tough week around these parts. Detroit fired its secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant and traded tight end T.J. Hockenson inside the division at the deadline. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead...
NFL
Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline
The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sanborn, former Wisconsin LB, looking forward to larger role with Chicago Bears
Jack Sanborn got signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May. He’s ready for a bigger role with the team after getting 13 defensive snaps in Week 8. Sanborn has played in every game so far for Chicago. His role is only going to increase as long as he keeps playing the way he does. Sanborn has 5 total tackles on the year.
Comments / 0