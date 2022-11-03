ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers

It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Yardbarker

Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
numberfire.com

Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) a game-time decision for Week 9

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Detroit Lions. Lazard is working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 8. He is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard's Week...
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Carted To Locker Room On Sunday

The Green Bay Packers' thin wide receiver corps is down another player early in today's game. Rookie wideout Romeo Doubs came up lame in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. Doubs was hit in the lower right leg after hauling in an 18-yard reception. The 2022 fourth-round pick hobbled...
numberfire.com

Update: Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) will not return in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers have ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) for the remainder of their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Doubs took a hit below the knee on his first catch of the game and had to be carted to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team ruled him out at half time, and it seems like the promising rookie will miss multiple weeks based on his reaction to the injury.
NFL

Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline

The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sanborn, former Wisconsin LB, looking forward to larger role with Chicago Bears

Jack Sanborn got signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May. He’s ready for a bigger role with the team after getting 13 defensive snaps in Week 8. Sanborn has played in every game so far for Chicago. His role is only going to increase as long as he keeps playing the way he does. Sanborn has 5 total tackles on the year.
