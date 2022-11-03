ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police looking for man who robbed west side Family Dollar at gunpoint [PHOTOS]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Kno_0ixf79Ij00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The Detroit Police Department is asking for help to identify and locate a man who robbed a dollar store on the city's west side.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, police say the suspect walked into the Family Dollar in the 15000 block of W. McNichols, east of Whitcomb, and approached the counter.

He pulled out a gun, police said, and demanded money from the cash register.

The robber then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lyqyb_0ixf79Ij00
Man wanted in Family Dollar store armed robbery. Photo credit Detroit Police Department

The suspect, who was caught on the store's security camera, is described as around 5’8” tall, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black disposable face mask, black zip-up jacket, black cargo pants and red shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to call the DPD's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-Speak Up (800-773-2587). To submit information anonymously online, visit this link .

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
