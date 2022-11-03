ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Investigators reviewing if faster response could have saved Uvalde school shooting victims

By Alejandro Serrano, Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune
CBS Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching for suspect

A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. ALSO | One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects who robbed a man performing maintenance on an ATM in South Austin. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Wells Fargo located at 3949 South Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the robbery call at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD celebrates 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa

The Austin Police Department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa Saturday morning. The charitable outreach program started in 1972 when two patrol officers realized that 20 families on their patrol beat would not have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. The program has expanded and now volunteers and APD employees serve over 5,000 families.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Rollover collision on East Riverside leaves one dead

One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hutto police arrest 3 teens after finding guns in car during football game

Hutto police have arrested three teenagers they say brought guns to a Hutto ISD varsity football game Thursday night. This happened at the district's Memorial Stadium during their final football game of the season. Hutto police are leading this investigation. Officers said their swift response helped protect the community. Hutto...
HUTTO, TX
CBS Austin

Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States

LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
LULING, TX
CBS Austin

Models of all abilities to walk in Austin Fashion Week at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty models of all abilities from the Arc of the Capital Area will soon hit the catwalk for Austin Fashion Week at The Domain on Century Oaks Terrace. The runway show and the nonprofit are making a difference for so many here in our community celebrating inclusion.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Early voting turnout lower than expected

AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on until the 2022 midterm elections. The City of Austin will soon see a new mayor take over, and the state of Texas could possibly see a new governor at the Capitol. The latest count by the Travis County Clerk's Office shows just...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Ground stop lifted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A ground stop was issued at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to severe weather conditions Friday night. Airport officials shared on Twitter that the Federal Aviation Administration estimates the ground stop will continue until 9:15 p.m. Travelers should...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Gourdough's Public House closes South Lamar location due to labor shortages, inflation

The owners of Gourdough’s Public House closed their South Lamar location Saturday due to issues with labor shortages and inflation. Paula Samford, one of the owners, told CBS Austin that Sunday was supposed to be the last day of service, but the community came out to support them on Saturday and the restaurant sold out of everything by 8:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy