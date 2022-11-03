Investigators reviewing if faster response could have saved Uvalde school shooting victims

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching for suspect
A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. ALSO | One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
CBS Austin
One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
CBS Austin
APD releases body cam footage from Oct. 23 officer-involved shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released new body cam footage from an ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, October 23 in North Austin. As per the police department's 10-day critical incident policy, APD released 9-1-1 audio, body-worn camera by three of the five...
CBS Austin
Texas EMT using story of son's overdose to train first responders on saving lives
AUSTIN, Texas — Callie Crow is using her real-life experience as an EMT, as well as her real-life experience losing her son Drew, to make sure law enforcement and first responders across the Lone Star State know how to identify and reverse an overdose. "He overdosed one night. He...
CBS Austin
Austin Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects who robbed a man performing maintenance on an ATM in South Austin. It happened Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Wells Fargo located at 3949 South Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the robbery call at around...
CBS Austin
APD celebrates 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa
The Austin Police Department celebrated the 50th anniversary of Operation Blue Santa Saturday morning. The charitable outreach program started in 1972 when two patrol officers realized that 20 families on their patrol beat would not have gifts or food for their children at Christmas. The program has expanded and now volunteers and APD employees serve over 5,000 families.
CBS Austin
EMS: Rollover collision on East Riverside leaves one dead
One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in South Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
CBS Austin
Hutto police arrest 3 teens after finding guns in car during football game
Hutto police have arrested three teenagers they say brought guns to a Hutto ISD varsity football game Thursday night. This happened at the district's Memorial Stadium during their final football game of the season. Hutto police are leading this investigation. Officers said their swift response helped protect the community. Hutto...
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
CBS Austin
Mother-daughter pair of nurses care for patients together in Round Rock
November 1st-7th is National Medical-Surgical Nurses Week and a pair of Central Texas nurses share an extra special bond. Not only are they co-workers but they’re family, too. Mary Aberilla and her daughter, Carmela, both work as RNs at St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock. It’s a dream...
CBS Austin
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
CBS Austin
Models of all abilities to walk in Austin Fashion Week at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty models of all abilities from the Arc of the Capital Area will soon hit the catwalk for Austin Fashion Week at The Domain on Century Oaks Terrace. The runway show and the nonprofit are making a difference for so many here in our community celebrating inclusion.
CBS Austin
Early voting turnout lower than expected
AUSTIN, Texas — The countdown is on until the 2022 midterm elections. The City of Austin will soon see a new mayor take over, and the state of Texas could possibly see a new governor at the Capitol. The latest count by the Travis County Clerk's Office shows just...
CBS Austin
Ground stop lifted at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A ground stop was issued at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to severe weather conditions Friday night. Airport officials shared on Twitter that the Federal Aviation Administration estimates the ground stop will continue until 9:15 p.m. Travelers should...
CBS Austin
Patients, survivors 'Light the Night' in Austin to find a cure for blood cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — When you or someone you love hears the words “You have cancer,” it can be one of the darkest moments of your life. But the right community can offer you hope, connection, and crucial resources. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is bringing light...
CBS Austin
Worries of rain, long lines dampen voter spirits on last day of early voting
Late Friday afternoon the Travis County elections dashboard wait times map was dotted with red icons indicating a last-minute flood of voters was causing long lines at voting sites. Friday was the last day of early voting for the November 8 election and until after business hours voter turnout appeared...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wursfest! Why sausage is central to this celebration
One of the best parts of the fest is the Wurst! Bratwurst of course!. Today we learned how the sausage is made and why it's central to Wursfest and the Community. Jeff Goebel, Bob Goebel, and Mel Koehler joined Trevor Scott to show us how it's done!. Wurstfest kicks off...
CBS Austin
Gourdough's Public House closes South Lamar location due to labor shortages, inflation
The owners of Gourdough’s Public House closed their South Lamar location Saturday due to issues with labor shortages and inflation. Paula Samford, one of the owners, told CBS Austin that Sunday was supposed to be the last day of service, but the community came out to support them on Saturday and the restaurant sold out of everything by 8:30 p.m.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wursfest! From sausage to sweets, this fest is the best for great food!
One of the best ways to experience Texas' German culture is through the food, both sweet and savory! From sausage on a stick to yummy sweet strudel, Kay and Randy Rust joined Trevor Scott with a spread of treats to show us what's on the menu at Wurstfest!. Wurstfest kicks...
Comments / 0