Will Utah voter turnout be lower this year than in 2018?
While Utah voter turnout does not appear to be as high as the 2018 midterm at this point, elections officials are still reporting a decent turnout.
kslnewsradio.com
Uncontested races in Utah: Why are there so many?
SALT LAKE CITY — Right now across Utah, there are 166 county, 33 legislative, and three state school board candidates running uncontested on ballots. There are over 200 uncontested candidates in all. Why is this happening?. According to University of Utah Professor of Political Science Matthew Burbank, at least...
Opinion: Is the red wave back in the forecast?
Amendment A is on every Utah Ballot this election, and it expands the ability of the Legislature to spend or cut funding to 5% of the budget. Read more here.
Gov. Cox issues proclamation suspending new water diversions in Great Salt Lake basin
Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday issued a proclamation suspending any new surface water and groundwater appropriations within the Great Salt Lake basin, citing concerns about how Utah’s ongoing drought is impacting the lake.
kjzz.com
Ahn predicts 'landslide' win; Gill has big lead in campaign money
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney GOP challenger Danielle Ahn predicted a "landslide" win on Thursday, but DA Sim Gill appears to have a big money advantage as the campaign hits the home stretch. 2News asked both candidates for interviews on the impact of a...
Candidates disclose their campaign finances
Candidates for Summit County elected offices have filed their required pre-election campaign financial disclosures. While spending hasn’t come close to the tens of thousands of dollars spent a year ago in the Park City mayoral race, there’s still some serious money being dropped. Democratic candidate for Summit County...
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-Choice Teton Republican Confused By State GOP Contribution He Says He Never Got – Or Wanted
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republican state House candidate Andrew Byron is confused by a press release the Wyoming Republican Party put out Thursday night, claiming the party is giving him $2,000 for his campaign. As of Friday morning, Byron said he hasn’t received the money,...
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
Summit County Council considers tax increases, says goodbye to one of its members
Basin Recreation and the North Summit Fire District are both proposing tax increases as Summit County moves to adopt a budget for next year. Taxes for the North Summit Fire District, which is based in Coalville, haven’t been raised for more than 15 years. That long wait has resulted in a proposed property tax increase this year of more than 300%.
Summit County considering 10 percent cost of living increases for staff
The Summit County Council is in the middle of its annual budgeting process and will be considering whether to offer its staff a 10 percent cost of living increase —about a $3 million annual added expense. The council is meeting every Monday in special session and in regular meetings...
kvnutalk
9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily
There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13
Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year
The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
Water Woes: Utah’s population growth and the shrinking Colorado River
With the population booming across Utah and Colorado and levels lowering in the Colorado River, Utah is facing a water crisis. One that'll take years to remedy.
Evan McMullin on the final days of his campaign
We are just days away from the midterm election, and a race being watched across the country is the race for U.S. Senate in Utah.
