ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Uncontested races in Utah: Why are there so many?

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now across Utah, there are 166 county, 33 legislative, and three state school board candidates running uncontested on ballots. There are over 200 uncontested candidates in all. Why is this happening?. According to University of Utah Professor of Political Science Matthew Burbank, at least...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Candidates disclose their campaign finances

Candidates for Summit County elected offices have filed their required pre-election campaign financial disclosures. While spending hasn’t come close to the tens of thousands of dollars spent a year ago in the Park City mayoral race, there’s still some serious money being dropped. Democratic candidate for Summit County...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

9 more Utahns die from COVID over the last 7 days – Cache Valley Daily

There have been 5,065 COVID deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and in the last seven days another nine Utahns have lost their lives. Now with 262 COVID deaths in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic, 135 of them occurred in Box Elder County, 123 in Cache County and three in Rich County.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13

Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year

The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy