FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after an incident involving multiple homes in Garden City. Just before 8p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Belmont Place in Garden City for an unknown man knocking on the front and back doors of a residence, according to a media release.
MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver has been hospitalized after the truck he was driving rolled in Southwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of V Road between Road 9 and Kansas Highway 23 with reports of a crash.
Door knocking leads to trespassing, assault arrest in Garden City
Some Garden City residents called 911 after hearing knocking on their front and back doors and windows on Wednesday night.
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Liberal Man Injured in Meade County Accident
A Liberal man was injured in an early morning accident in Meade County. The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 am, 9 miles West of K23 on V Road. A 2013 Freightliner being driven by Carlos Guiterrez, 29, of Liberal was Eastbound on V Road. When the truck crested a hill, it drifted into the Westbound lane, drove into the North ditch, and rolled.
Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash
A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.
The Chamber Coffee this Friday, November 4th, will be hosted by the Grant County Extension, 1100 W. Patterson, at 10:00am. Everyone is invited to enjoy refreshments, catch up on community news, and learn what’s new in the community. If your business or organization is interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at (620) 356-4700.
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
