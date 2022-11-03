ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prentiss, MS

WJTV 12

Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Christmas toy giveaway sign-up to take place at Sykes Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas toy giveaway sign-up will take place at Sykes Park in Jackson later this month. It will occur from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Those associated with the giveaway hope to have as many sign-ups as possible in order to provide...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

101st Lil’ Brown Jug game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said. “Flat out, this...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WDAM-TV

Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
HATTIESBURG, MS
an17.com

Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
prentissheadlight.com

Piggly Wiggly now open on Columbia Avenue

Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Avenue is now open. Ramey’s closed last Wednesday, the store was closed Thursday and re-opened Friday as Piggly Wiggly. The owner of the store is Jason Cook. Store manager is Lisa McPhail. “We are very excited about joining the Jeff Davis community,” said Cook.
PRENTISS, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
JONES COUNTY, MS

