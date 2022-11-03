Read full article on original website
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
WLBT
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
WDAM-TV
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
WLBT
Christmas toy giveaway sign-up to take place at Sykes Park
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Christmas toy giveaway sign-up will take place at Sykes Park in Jackson later this month. It will occur from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Those associated with the giveaway hope to have as many sign-ups as possible in order to provide...
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
WDAM-TV
101st Lil’ Brown Jug game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said. “Flat out, this...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WDAM-TV
Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
an17.com
Deputies arrest two on LA 21 near Varnado
Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives were traveling on Highway 21 north of Varnado when they observed a Mississippi licensed truck being driven southbound at an excessive speed. The truck was stopped near the entrance to Rayburn Correctional Center and the driver, Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia, Mississippi, was discovered to be in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs. Allen’s passenger, Tiffany Ann Varnado, 33, a resident of Columbia, was also cited for being in possession of illegal drugs.
Robbers break into ATM at small town Mississippi bank, make away with unknown amount of money.
Police are looking for two suspects who made away with an unknown amount of cash from an ATM they broke into from a small town Mississippi bank. The Bude Police Department released a video from a surveillance camera recording the break-in on Thursday. The incident happened at approximately 2:10 a.m....
prentissheadlight.com
Piggly Wiggly now open on Columbia Avenue
Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Avenue is now open. Ramey’s closed last Wednesday, the store was closed Thursday and re-opened Friday as Piggly Wiggly. The owner of the store is Jason Cook. Store manager is Lisa McPhail. “We are very excited about joining the Jeff Davis community,” said Cook.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
WLBT
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a food delivery driver in the Belhaven community. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey confirms the arrests were made Friday and that the suspects were being interrogated. “My team has been...
