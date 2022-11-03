ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls

The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
Democrat Kotek holds narrow lead over Drazan in Oregon’s gubernatorial race

Democrat Tina Kotek holds a narrow lead over Republican Christine Drazan in the Oregon gubernatorial race, according to a new poll, reversing recent surveys that had found Kotek trailing her Republican opponent. An Emerson College Polling survey released on Friday found Kotek, the former state House speaker, leading Drazan, a...
