Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
‘Slow day:’ Guard emails don’t match Noem border ‘war’ talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers.
WSAV-TV
Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls
The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
WSAV-TV
Democrat Kotek holds narrow lead over Drazan in Oregon’s gubernatorial race
Democrat Tina Kotek holds a narrow lead over Republican Christine Drazan in the Oregon gubernatorial race, according to a new poll, reversing recent surveys that had found Kotek trailing her Republican opponent. An Emerson College Polling survey released on Friday found Kotek, the former state House speaker, leading Drazan, a...
WSAV-TV
Video shows girl’s terror when she realizes seatbelt isn’t buckled on drop ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video taken at the Greater Gulf State Fair in Alabama shows a 9-year-old’s terrified reaction when she realizes her seatbelt isn’t fastened as the Mega Drop ride starts. “When the ride started going up I was screaming for help,” said Isabella Carmicheal....
Comments / 0