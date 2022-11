The Chamber Coffee this Friday, November 4th, will be hosted by the Grant County Extension, 1100 W. Patterson, at 10:00am. Everyone is invited to enjoy refreshments, catch up on community news, and learn what’s new in the community. If your business or organization is interested in hosting coffee, call the Chamber at (620) 356-4700.

GRANT COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO