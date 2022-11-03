Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
islandernews.com
Miami police still looking for hit-and-run car that killed woman in Edgewater area
Miami Police is intensifying the search for a car that struck and killed a French woman last week in downtown Miami. Traffic Homicide investigators are looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage. 24-year-old Justine Avenet’s was hit on...
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after...
Click10.com
Turnpike temporarily shut down in Broward County due to hazmat situation
DAVIE, Fla. – An area of Broward County was evacuated on Sunday due to a hazmat call in the area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike was shut down from Hollywood Boulevard to Griffin Road. This was due to...
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they were injured in crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on...
Click10.com
Group of police officers respond to scene in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in northwest Miami-Dade after reports of a shooting. It was happened Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 76th Street near 17th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers could be seen investigating in the area, which was marked off by crime...
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over on Turnpike in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck involving a truck caused massive delays on the Turnpike. The tractor trailer rolled over on the southbound ramp to eastbound Interstate 595, Friday morning. The trailer ended up on its side. The ramp was closed as crews at the scene worked to remove...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
VIDEO: Florida woman screams after being nearly abducted, police say
Miami police released a video Thursday showing a woman almost being kidnapped by a man Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera
Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Click10.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive. According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke...
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Click10.com
Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire
Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning. The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer...
