Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor trailer rolls over on Turnpike in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck involving a truck caused massive delays on the Turnpike. The tractor trailer rolled over on the southbound ramp to eastbound Interstate 595, Friday morning. The trailer ended up on its side. The ramp was closed as crews at the scene worked to remove...
DAVIE, FL
usf.edu

If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Terrifying Miami abduction attempt caught on Ring doorbell camera

Miami detectives are investigating reports of an attempted abduction that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Miami Police Department (MPD) released surveillance video footage of the attempted kidnapping on the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street that appears to show a man running up to a woman, who was walking while on her phone, from behind.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Saturday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near North Perry Airport on Pembroke Road and Island Drive. According to Pembroke Pines police, a bicyclist was riding westbound on Pembroke...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Investigators search for cause of Wilton Manors house fire

Wilton Manors, Fla. – Fire rescue crews rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Wilton Manors home on Friday morning. The flames erupted just before 5 a.m. at the single-story home located in the 2100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer...
WILTON MANORS, FL

