mining and drilling companies should be required to have a bond to cover cost of restoring land they destroy if the decide to cease operations.
Related
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Bikers for Trump Targets 'Ignored' Amish Voters to Help Oz, Mastriano
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania Lake
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
All 36 of Oregon counties will receive federal assistance, including Crook County
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
WITF
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 3