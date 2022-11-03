Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun

The new rink will be a great place for family and friends to have a fun time. Image via iStock.

A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST.

Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem will get its first ever ice skating rink, and this should open just in time for some holiday fun with friends and family. The pop-up ice skating rink from Flight on Ice will open on Black Friday, November 25, and stay open until February 26, 2023.

The rink will be in the mall’s parking lot next to AMC Movie Theater. Visitors will get to skate on real ice and there will also be a Zamboni that will keep the ice in good shape by doing regular sweeps.

Those who do not have their own pair of skates will be will be able to rent them at the rink. A viewing area will also be made available for those who would rather watch than skate.

A portion of the proceeds from the rink will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 Survivors Fund.

“Working with great partners in the community has made it possible to bring our ice skating rink experience to Bucks County this season,” said Jon Schaffer, President of Flight Entertainment.