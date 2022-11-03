ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rob Rowles
4d ago

I have changed my life and haven't had a drink in nearly 7 years but here I sit at home on house arrest for driving to get my sister her medication that she needs!! I am her primary care taker! Everyone wants to say have you heard of Uber!?!? Those people obviously have never used Uber as it is not cheap at all!! For me to take my sister to her Dr's appointment in Hershey Pa from Harrisburg Pa, 10-12miles, costed us all but 50 dollars!!! There is no way a regular guy making 50 Grand or so can afford to pay for Ubers to get everywhere he needs to get in everyday life!!

bullygirl
5d ago

This is what the Dems want. Release criminals in our streets. Make every community a sanctuary. That’s their goal. Vote red

Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $36 Million to Support Communities Across Pa.

Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $35,970,850 through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to promote community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses, and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood. The funding will support 213 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
How disputes over vote certification could play out in Pennsylvania counties after 2022 election

Undated mail ballots, Philadelphia’s counting process could underlie objections and court challenges in the weeks after Election Day. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters

Pennsylvania's delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years and the state has lost one seat in Congress this year because of its anemic population growth. Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decide whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans.
Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s main party candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis. The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro...
Fetterman campaign files lawsuit over undated mail-in ballots

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other Democrats filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging Pennsylvania's plan not to count undated or wrongly dated ballots that have been mailed in. Why it matters: The issue of mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates has become one of the biggest voting disputes...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking...
West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county

West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday to argue that mail-in ballots with an incorrect or missing date should be counted following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling against them being included in the vote count. Fetterman argued in...
How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin

Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

