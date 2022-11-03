I have changed my life and haven't had a drink in nearly 7 years but here I sit at home on house arrest for driving to get my sister her medication that she needs!! I am her primary care taker! Everyone wants to say have you heard of Uber!?!? Those people obviously have never used Uber as it is not cheap at all!! For me to take my sister to her Dr's appointment in Hershey Pa from Harrisburg Pa, 10-12miles, costed us all but 50 dollars!!! There is no way a regular guy making 50 Grand or so can afford to pay for Ubers to get everywhere he needs to get in everyday life!!
This is what the Dems want. Release criminals in our streets. Make every community a sanctuary. That’s their goal. Vote red
