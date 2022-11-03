Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Strong winds expected in Yakima over the weekend
YAKIMA—Strong winds and freezing temperatures are expected over this weekend. Fire officials say it's important to be prepared for power outages and fire hazards. On Friday night through Saturday, winds are expected to be between 40 to 50 miles per hour. Firefighters say many people have heat lamps in...
KIMA TV
RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
nbcrightnow.com
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
Yakima Herald Republic
Halloween crowds in Yakima's Barge-Chestnut neighborhood rebounded in 2022
Streets and sidewalks in Yakima’s historic Barge-Chestnut neighborhood swelled with superheroes, unicorns, cats, clowns and other beloved characters for Halloween this year, as costumed kids went door to door collecting sweets. The neighborhood saw a rebound in trick-or-treaters after a dip in attendance during the height of the COVID-19...
KIMA TV
Wapato Middle School on lockdown Friday after multiple reports of school shooting threats
WAPATO -- We're receiving new information after Wapato Middle School was placed on lockdown earlier this week. Wapato Police responded to the middle school on Friday after multiple reports were made about a person waving a gun in the parking lot threatening to "shoot up the school." Yakima County Sheriff’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
KEPR
Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000
After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
nbcrightnow.com
Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard
YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
KIMA TV
Police are asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a homicide at the Yakima Inn
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the Yakima Inn shooting that took the life of a 31-year-old woman a few weeks ago. The photo shared by police shows Cesar J. Sanchez who is wanted on a warrant for homicide and kidnapping. They are...
Police in Central Washington Searching for Murder Suspect
YAKIMA - Police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in the murder of a woman at a Yakima hotel on October 21. Yakima Police say Cesar Sanchez is wanted for murder and kidnapping. He is armed and dangerous and should not be approached, say police. Police were...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
Yakima Training Center hosts HIMARS live-fire training
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Training Center hosted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire training Friday because it’s the only place in the state with a large-enough range. HIMARS can hit a target up to 3oo kilometers or 190 miles away and have been used in Afghanistan, Iran, Syria and, more recently, in Ukraine. “What you’re seeing across...
