Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Strong winds expected in Yakima over the weekend

YAKIMA—Strong winds and freezing temperatures are expected over this weekend. Fire officials say it's important to be prepared for power outages and fire hazards. On Friday night through Saturday, winds are expected to be between 40 to 50 miles per hour. Firefighters say many people have heat lamps in...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported

YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power line down in Benton County

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Halloween crowds in Yakima's Barge-Chestnut neighborhood rebounded in 2022

Streets and sidewalks in Yakima’s historic Barge-Chestnut neighborhood swelled with superheroes, unicorns, cats, clowns and other beloved characters for Halloween this year, as costumed kids went door to door collecting sweets. The neighborhood saw a rebound in trick-or-treaters after a dip in attendance during the height of the COVID-19...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties

BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County's federal rental assistance grant cut again, this time by $900,000

After returning $1.1 million in federal rental assistance funds last year because of processing delays, Yakima County saw a $900,000 reduction in those funds this year. The federal rental assistance was part of COVID-19 relief funds. Yakima County was the only county in the state to have to return funds last year.
nbcrightnow.com

Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard

YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
BENTON CITY, WA

