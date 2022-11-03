ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SportsbookWire's NFL Week 9 picks: ML, ATS and O/U predictions for all games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHvqb_0ixf20FZ00

There are only 3 division matchups in Week 9 (all Sunday).

  • NFC North: Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Detroit Lions (1-6), 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • AFC East: Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3), 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • NFC West: Seattle Seahawks (5-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-5), 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

: SportsbookWire’s latest NFL picks and predictions

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Week 9 opens with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at the Houston Texans (1-5) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video).

Sunday night features an AFC matchup of two 1st-place teams when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) host the Tennessee Titans (5-2) for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff (NBC). Monday night’s contest has the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) visiting the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for an 8:15 p.m. ET start (ESPN).

Six teams are on byes: The Cleveland Browns (3-5), Dallas Cowboys (6-2), Denver Broncos (3-5), New York Giants (6-2), Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) and San Francisco 49ers (4-4).

Before looking at SportsbookWire staff’s Week 9 NFL picks, here’s what happened last week.

Favorites went 9-6 straight up (SU) and hold a 72-50-1 advantage for the season. However, underdogs went 8-7 against the spread (ATS) and lead 69-53-1 after 8 weeks.

Unders edged Overs 8-7 in Week 8 to increase its season lead to 72-50-1.

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Now it’s time to check out our staff predictions for Week 9.

NFL Week 9 staff picks

More NFL Week 9 picks and predictions

Want action on any of these NFL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit thinks the No. 6 Oregon Ducks should be in the College Football Playoff

While we all wait for the official College Football Playoff rankings to be released on Tuesday night for the second time this season, don’t be surprised to see endless predictions for what the top half of the top 25 will look like. Here at Ducks Wire, we already gave our prediction for what things will look like after a wild weekend of football that saw three teams in the top 6 get beat. Until the rankings are released, everyone will offer their opinion on how things will shake out. We like to look at some of the industry leaders to see what...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 10?

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the field in Week 9 after recharging during the bye in the week prior. It wasn’t the blowout that many expected it to be, but the Chiefs found a way to win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Most pundits recognize that those ugly wins are the mark of a good football team as opposed to the blowouts. With the Buffalo Bills dropping a game to the New York Jets in Week 9, there was some positive movement in some power rankings for Kansas City after several weeks at the same spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy