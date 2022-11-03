ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
KWQC

‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
DAVENPORT, IA
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Cat Brew Pub is partnering with QC Paws for a fundraising event that helps homeless animals in the Quad Cities. Shari Smiley, QC Paws, joins in on the discussion about the Nov. 6 event while introducing the audience to “Chupa” a little Yorki Terrier mix that inspired the name of the benefit blonde ale brew.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities

Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

1st annual local author signing at Barnes & Noble

Local 4 WHBF’s Jonathan Turner is among QC area scribes who will be featured in the first-annual Local Author Book Signing event Saturday, Nov. 5, at Barnes & Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in NorthPark Mall. The authors to be available to sell and sign their books (from...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Upcoming ‘Winter Lights’ event shines with new features

There are some new features in the sixth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights,” at the Quad City Botanical Center, opening on Nov. 18. The outdoor gardens at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. You can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you take in the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton

If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
BLUE GRASS, IA
KBUR

One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January

The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy