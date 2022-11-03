Read full article on original website
KWQC
The City of Sterling offering a new program just in time for the holidays
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Sterling is offering a new program just in time for the holidays. The utility account gift program allows you to make a payment or pay in full an account holders sewer and garbage bill. “You know, we live in an incredible community, Sterling...
'The community steps up' l Clinton County group holds kick-off party for annual holiday toy drive
CLINTON, Iowa — One area toy drive hosted a kick-off party celebrating donating toys to children for the holidays. Scott for Tot's toy drive held a kick-off party at Legends Draft Haus in Clinton on Saturday, Nov. 5. The toy drive provides toys for children during the holidays for families in need.
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
KWQC
‘Taste of the Holidays’ event set for Hy-Vee stores Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., area Hy-Vee stores will be hosting a “Taste of the Holidays” event. Dionn Copper invites viewers to come by to enjoy tastings and demos as a way to learn new food and wine pairing ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner or any pre-Holiday celebrations. Featured items will be Holiday Meal Packs, charcuterie boards and a sushi bar.
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
KWQC
Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Cat Brew Pub is partnering with QC Paws for a fundraising event that helps homeless animals in the Quad Cities. Shari Smiley, QC Paws, joins in on the discussion about the Nov. 6 event while introducing the audience to “Chupa” a little Yorki Terrier mix that inspired the name of the benefit blonde ale brew.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities
Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
ourquadcities.com
1st annual local author signing at Barnes & Noble
Local 4 WHBF’s Jonathan Turner is among QC area scribes who will be featured in the first-annual Local Author Book Signing event Saturday, Nov. 5, at Barnes & Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in NorthPark Mall. The authors to be available to sell and sign their books (from...
ourquadcities.com
Upcoming ‘Winter Lights’ event shines with new features
There are some new features in the sixth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights,” at the Quad City Botanical Center, opening on Nov. 18. The outdoor gardens at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. You can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you take in the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
KWQC
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
Antique Spectacular Brings Vintage Style To Rock Island
Have you been trying to find that perfect addition to your home décor? Or maybe you just can’t get enough antiques for your vintage collection. Then this is the show for you!. The annual Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the...
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
KBUR
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Island County preparing for changes when cash bail eliminated in January
The elimination of monetary bail is coming in January to Illinois, but its full impact on pretrial incarceration, including in Rock Island County, still is murky. The Pretrial Fairness Act ends the use of money as a requirement for pretrial release, according to Capitol News Illinois. The measure is part of a larger initiative aimed at criminal justice reform known as the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today).
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
