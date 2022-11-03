There are some new features in the sixth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights,” at the Quad City Botanical Center, opening on Nov. 18. The outdoor gardens at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. You can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you take in the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO