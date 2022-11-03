ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location

The proposed Wawa was disputed by the local township.Image via iStock.

While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location, which would have sat at Newtown Bypass and Silver Lake Road. The township is one of the last areas in Bucks County that does not currently have a Wawa location, with surrounding towns and boroughs already having locations.

Developer Provco Pineville Acquisitions, LLC has been behind efforts to open a new location. They are the same developers behind the contentious proposed location in Northampton Township, which has been met with criticism from locals.

“I believe that if we approve this plan, you are going to continue to fight for (monument signage that is the basis for an ongoing appeal before the Newtown Township Zoning Hearing Board) and eventually you are going to wear us down and you’re going to get it, and eventually, you’re going to get the 18 pumps that you want,” Township Supervisor John Mack told attorney and Provco representative John VanLuvanee. “And right away, the canopy size does not comply.”

Read more about Newtown’s handling of the location in the Bucks County Courier Times.

