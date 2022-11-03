Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
sent-trib.com
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
Michigan man charged with murder after fatal Halloween shooting
INKSTER, MI – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that occurred in Inkster on Halloween. Charles Henderson, 36, of Detroit was arraigned this week on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to 26739 Yale Street in Inkster...
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
13abc.com
City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Prosecutors: Detroit man sent ex-girlfriend videos of him torturing her small dog to harass her
DETROIT – A Detroit man accused of torturing a small dog as part of ongoing abuse and harassment of his ex-girlfriend is facing several charges. Julius Holley, 55, has been charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building and one count of stalking.
thevillagereporter.com
Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court
The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
KRMG
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting According to reports, Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones, 47, was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the incident. (NCD)
13abc.com
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., WPD responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says a white male...
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
