ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 7

Jason Gomez
3d ago

Hope the family's get the justice they deserve! God bless tha Molina family ❤️‍🔥

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Fremont man indicted for escape

A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea

A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
13abc.com

Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., WPD responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says a white male...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy