Penn State at Indiana odds, picks and predictions

The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) visit Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4) Saturday. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Penn State vs. Indiana odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a big 44-31 rivalry loss vs. Ohio State on Oct. 29. Penn State had 482 total yards, 24 first downs and 30:26 time of possession — all of which led the game. What killed Penn State is this game was losing the turnover battle 4-0.

Holding a 21-16 lead with 9 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Penn State allowed a big rushing touchdown, then had a fumble which led to a touchdown and then threw a pick 6 that really put the game out of reach. QB Sean Clifford had 371 passing yards (32-of-47), 3 TDs and 3 INTs with a fumble.

The Hoosiers are on a 5-game losing skid with their latest loss a 24-17 defeat at Rutgers as 3-point underdogs. Indiana lost the turnover battle, the time of possession battle and had fewer total yards — all of which are a formula for a loss. QB Connor Bazelak completed 57% of his passes (24-of-42 attempts) for 210 yards, 0 TD and 1 INT.

Penn State at Indiana odds

Moneyline (ML) : Penn State -650 (bet $650 to win $100) | Indiana +440 (bet $100 to win $440)

: Penn State -650 (bet $650 to win $100) | Indiana +440 (bet $100 to win $440) Against the spread (ATS) : Penn State -14 (-110) | Indiana +14 (-110)

: Penn State -14 (-110) | Indiana +14 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Penn State at Indiana picks and predictions

Prediction

Penn State 35, Indiana 17

AVOID.

The moneyline here is far too risky for me to advise you to bet in favor of either team. Penn State (-650) should easily win this game but the risk here is not worth the reward.

BET PENN STATE -14 (-110).

This is your best bet for this game. Penn State is coming off of a tough loss but I expect them to come out with energy and put this game away early — I don’t see this one being close at any point.

Indiana doesn’t have the offensive weapons to keep up with Penn State and it also doesn’t have the defensive personnel to stop the lethal Nittany Lion ground game or force turnovers which have proven to be the best way to beat the Nittany Lions.

LEAN OVER 50.5 (-112).

Indiana’s defense has allowed more than 30 points in 4 of their 5 losses, and vs. a Penn State offense that has threats in both the running and passing game, I see this trend continuing.

Expect Indiana’s offense to put up some points to help carry the Over in this one, but the Over should be safe here even if the Indiana offense doesn’t perform well.

