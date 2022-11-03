ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

“Overtime” preview for Friday, November 4

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YT3wp_0ixezD4e00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The second round of the IHSA playoffs will take place this weekend. Regan Holgate and Scott Leber will have it covered on “Overtime” Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

Byron, Rochelle, Stillman Valley, Boylan, Harlem, Rockford Lutheran, Lena-Winslow, Forreston, Du-Pec, Dakota, Genoa-Kingston and Sycamore will all be in action.

We’ll also have our Fab Five picks for the NIC-10, and

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

H.S. football playoff results: Round 2 for Rockford area teams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the final scores from Friday’s and Saturday’s second round action of the IHSA football playoffs involving Rockford area teams. 6AHarlem 20 Grayslake North 20 5ANazareth Academy 38 Boylan 13Sycamore 43 Mundelein Carmel 0 4ARochelle 34 Johnsburg 22 3AByron 56 Seneca 21IC Catholic 42 Stillman Valley 14Princeton 26 Genoa-Kingston 2Reed-Custer 24 Du-Pec […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Overtime” November 4, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you the latest on high school football in the Rockford area. On this episode they have round two playoff highlights of Byron’s big win at Seneca and Rochelle’s win at Johnsburg. They also have a preview of Saturday’s playoff games. Tim Bailey joins them to discuss their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
ROSCOE, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville Football Season Comes to an End with Loss to Perennial Power Stillman Valley

The Monmouth-Roseville Titan varsity football team fell to perennial power Stillman Valley in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The Titan JV and freshman squads combined to go (12-1) between them. That gives varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson a big reason to be optimistic for the future of the program. He stopped by the WRAM Morning Show to recap the successful season and give a glimpse of the future.
MONMOUTH, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Smashing pumpkins at Rockford’s Discovery Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids in the stateline are exploring ways to get rid of their jack-o-lanterns now that the Halloween festivities are over. The Discovery Center Museum showed them how to launch, crack, split and smash their pumpkins with simple machines like levers and pulleys. The pumpkins were launched across the museum’s parking lot. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. Rockford's Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated veterans over the weekend, but Sunday's presentation was special. Cyndee Schaffer, author of "The Journey of Mollie's War: WACs and WWII," told the story of her mother, Mollie Weinstein Schaffer. She was in the Women's Army Corps during WWII.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago County Operations and Administrative committee agree upon a $40,200 feasibility study. The study is for a multi-purpose path that would connect Perryville to Sports Core Two. Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another shooting incident in Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Attention Aviation Fans, Military Helicopters

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle On It’s Side, On the West Side

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : 6 Squads Have A Vehicle Pulled Over Near Roscoe/Rockton

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
BELVIDERE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy