ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
pinedaleroundup.com

Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands

SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
MARBLETON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

BLM Plans to Conduct Prescribed Burns in Sublette County

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) plans to conduct slash pile prescribed burns on multiple lands managed by the Pinedale Field Office and associated partners this fall and winter. Any burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions that...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Leyva adds ‘mental illness’ to not guilty pleas

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Because the judge did not clearly explain to Nicolas A. Leyva at his Oct. Oct. 6 arraignment that he could pair his not-guilty pleas with reasons of mental illness or deficiency, Leyva was allowed to do so at his Oct. 28 hearing. At the end, 9th...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy