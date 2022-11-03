Read full article on original website
pinedaleroundup.com
Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands
SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
sweetwaternow.com
BLM Plans to Conduct Prescribed Burns in Sublette County
PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) plans to conduct slash pile prescribed burns on multiple lands managed by the Pinedale Field Office and associated partners this fall and winter. Any burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions that...
pinedaleroundup.com
Leyva adds ‘mental illness’ to not guilty pleas
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Because the judge did not clearly explain to Nicolas A. Leyva at his Oct. Oct. 6 arraignment that he could pair his not-guilty pleas with reasons of mental illness or deficiency, Leyva was allowed to do so at his Oct. 28 hearing. At the end, 9th...
wrrnetwork.com
Thirty Local Candidates Missed Deadline to File Campaign Reports
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese has issued a list of candidates who have yet to file a contributions and expenditures report required by state statute. The clerk also said information on two apparent political action committees is lacking.
