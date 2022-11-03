ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2/3 of drivers are distracted while driving, IIHS report says

DAYTON — Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that nearly two-thirds of its 2000 surveyed drivers performed distracting activities while driving.

The surveyed drivers reported performing one or more distracting activities most or every time they drove over the past 30 days, Media Relations Director Joseph Young informed News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott. Half of them performed one device-based task like making calls or programming navigation apps, while 8% played games.

The study also showed that two demographics were likelier to engage in distracted driving: parents and gig-economy workers.

Parents with children 18-years-old or younger were 2 times likelier to engage in non-device-based and device-based tasks while driving, Young said.

While gig-economy workers were 4 times likelier to use smartphone apps like navigation services, Young stated.

The IIHS representative pointed to 2020 when 3,000 people died from distraction-related crashes, making up 8% of all traffic-related fatalities.

Officials recommend limiting or altogether removing distractions while driving to yourself and others safe on the road.

