Wait a minute I thought the dunce in chief Bi-Done just told us how great he is doing and the economy and jobs are the best ever…. Something must be wrong here…..
Just think when Covid hit we had no toilet paper so what’s next? Bad enough if you work and can’t buy groceries or pay utilities. So we get laid off and live off government so WAKE UP this is what the demoncrats want!
Biden got empty shelves, rent going up, gas going up, food going up. Homeless increasing at an incredible rate and groomers having the time of their life because Biden endorses their perversion acts.
Related
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
The Worst Car Brands in America
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 248