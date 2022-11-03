Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections 2022: first US polls close as Republicans eye gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
How are mortgage interest rates set by lenders?
Some examples of the market conditions that can impact mortgage interest rates include inflation and the actions of the Federal Reserve.
Negative equity is looming for some home owners – but you only need to worry if you need to sell
It feels like a perfect storm is building. The rising cost of living and higher interest rates are putting household budgets under stress, and falling house prices could push some home owners into negative equity. On the one hand, the drop in house prices is a good thing as it makes housing more affordable, particularly for young people – and we want that. But every transaction has two sides. Dropping house prices are bad for those who need or want to sell their house, or who hold most of their wealth in their home. These people are now markedly...
Comments / 0