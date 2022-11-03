It feels like a perfect storm is building. The rising cost of living and higher interest rates are putting household budgets under stress, and falling house prices could push some home owners into negative equity. On the one hand, the drop in house prices is a good thing as it makes housing more affordable, particularly for young people – and we want that. But every transaction has two sides. Dropping house prices are bad for those who need or want to sell their house, or who hold most of their wealth in their home. These people are now markedly...

