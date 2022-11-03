ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

royalexaminer.com

Virginia Cider Week taking place November 11-20

Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office. Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person. "Very convenient, no line, it was...
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race

the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
MARYLAND STATE
wfxrtv.com

Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District

VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NECN

Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor

In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Troy Record

Candidate questionnaire with 46th State Senate candidate Rich Amedure

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Incumbent State Sen. Neil Breslin will challenge Republican Rich Amedure for the 46th State Senate District seat. Early voting continues until Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. After re-districting, the 46th Senate District covers parts of Albany County, including the city of Albany and the towns mentioned above, most of Schenectady County, and all of Montgomery County.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wvtf.org

Can election systems in Virginia be hacked?

Can Virginia elections be hacked? The experts say not likely. In movies and on TV, hackers seem to be able to get into almost any system. But in real life, things work a bit differently – especially with Virginia's election system. "It's never connected to the internet. It can't...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Election advocates address voter intimidation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
RALEIGH, NC
WTRF

Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race

NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WHSV

Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
VIRGINIA STATE

