royalexaminer.com
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
Bracket creep hits low- and middle-income filers the hardest, the report says, because people at the lower end would pay less if Virginia adjusted its tax brackets for inflation, as the federal government and many other states do. “Thirty-two years ago, you were considered rich at $17,000 and hit the...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia Cider Week taking place November 11-20
Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.
Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office. Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person. "Very convenient, no line, it was...
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — In the closing days of her campaign, Rep. Elaine Luria stood on a wooden porch in a far-flung part of her newly drawn district, microphone in hand and a 7-year-old Black girl at her side, to make her final case for what is at stake in the midterm elections.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney directs lawyers around state to oversee handling of election complaints
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal attorney asks the public to help protect democracy on Election Day by reporting concerns and complaints about voting rights, interference, election fraud or other potential crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office Friday. U.S. Attorney...
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
wfxrtv.com
Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District
VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
NECN
Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor
In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
Troy Record
Candidate questionnaire with 46th State Senate candidate Rich Amedure
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — Incumbent State Sen. Neil Breslin will challenge Republican Rich Amedure for the 46th State Senate District seat. Early voting continues until Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. After re-districting, the 46th Senate District covers parts of Albany County, including the city of Albany and the towns mentioned above, most of Schenectady County, and all of Montgomery County.
wvtf.org
Can election systems in Virginia be hacked?
Can Virginia elections be hacked? The experts say not likely. In movies and on TV, hackers seem to be able to get into almost any system. But in real life, things work a bit differently – especially with Virginia's election system. "It's never connected to the internet. It can't...
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
cbs17
Election advocates address voter intimidation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black Voters Matter and Advance Carolina are partnering to launch a conference tour to address a rising issue of voter intimidation in North Carolina. With Election Day approaching, Advance Carolina Deputy Director La’Meshia Whittington said misinformation, intimidation and other nuances have kept some voters from heading to polls.
cvilletomorrow.org
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
wiltonbulletin.com
Female voters could be the key to the CT election. Democrats and Republicans are taking different approaches
Democrat and Republican candidates for political office in Connecticut are putting heightened interest on issues that tend to attract women to the polls – seeing them as a key voting bloc in the 2022 election. Democrats’ appeal to female voters has largely focused on abortion rights following the U.S....
WTRF
Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
WHSV
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
