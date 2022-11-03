(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million investment in the state’s semiconductor industry, according to a press release from his office. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,” Ducey said in a press release. “With historic opportunities before us, this funding ensures we make the most of this moment and cement our semiconductor leadership for decades to come. My thanks to all our partners in the private sector and higher education for their commitment to expanding our high-tech economy.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO