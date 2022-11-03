Read full article on original website
Meta said to be planning significant layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta is said to be planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of workers and could begin as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Meta has a headcount of more than 87,000, according to a September SEC filing.
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
How employees’ hours are being tracked in today’s workforce
How employees’ hours are being tracked in today’s workforce. An employee on a videoconferencing call via a computer in their home office. Working from home is the new normal for 58% of Americans doing so once a week, per McKinsey’s 2022 American Opportunity Survey. Keeping workers home,...
