MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 3200 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan on November 4, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. McCullough Development was listed as the victim when it was reported a silver two-axel, enclosed trailer was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO