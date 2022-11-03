Read full article on original website
In Focus 11/7/22: Manhattan Parks & Rec, Flint Hills Veterans Coalition
On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Manhattan Parks & Recreation Department guests: Recreation Superintendent Chris Curtis, Flint Hills Discovery Center Assistant Director Stephen Bridenstine and Guest Services Manager Mary Hildreth. We also spoke with Flint Hills Veterans Coalition President Chuck Sexton, Past President and MRC Liaison...
USD 475 tables action on site location for proposed early childhood center
USD 475 board members will wait until next week to decide on a site for a proposed new early childhood center. The board met Monday and removed from its agenda a staff recommendation for the board to approve the retention of the former Junction City High School site, at 900 Eisenhower Drive, for the proposed facility. It was removed at the request of board member Dr. Anwar Khoury, who could not attend Monday’s meeting. It will instead be considered at the Nov. 17 meeting.
In Focus 11/8/22 – Riley County Commissioner Greg McKinley
Tuesday’s edition of In Focus featured a visit from Riley County Commission Chair Greg McKinley for the hour. The show opened with a discussion on the election with McKinley not being on the ballot this go around. The show continued in the second segment with a conversation about the...
AP: Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semi truck in Oklahoma last month. The state Department of Children and Families confirmed it is investigating what happened to determine if...
Under new counsel, Iacobellis to return to court in January to withdraw plea
A former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen sex crimes now looks to a January court appearance after appearing virtually for a status hearing Monday in Riley County District Court. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people,...
RCPD Report: 11/7/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 3200 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan on November 4, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. McCullough Development was listed as the victim when it was reported a silver two-axel, enclosed trailer was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Manhattan man killed following motorbike crash with SUV
A Manhattan man was struck and killed Monday evening while riding an electric motorbike in the Northview area of town. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the bike collided with an SUV shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Griffith Drive. The SUV had made a left turn onto Griffith and as the bike traveled northbound, it struck the side of the SUV.
Nov. 21 hearing set to decide on trial for Manhattan man accused in ex-wife’s death
A Manhattan man accused of killing his ex-wife is potentially looking at a Summer 2023 trial, appearing from jail in Riley County District Court Monday. Kamahl Bobian is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shanell Bobian, also facing charges of violation of a protective order and aggravated burglary. He’s accused of killing Shanell in September 2021, and faces life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 50 years.
RCPD investigating suspected arson after truck located on fire early Saturday
Riley County Police are investigating after a truck was found on fire early Saturday, hours after an altercation was reported between two men, including the owner of the truck. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery Friday evening in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road, listing a 43-year-old...
RAPID RECAP: K-State comeback falls short, Texas victorious 34-27
On Saturday night, No. 13 Kansas State saw their comeback attempt vs. No. 24 Texas fall short after Adrian Martinez fumbled on the Wildcats’ final drive leading to Texas holding on for a 34-27 victory. Kansas State allowed a touchdown on Texas’ opening drive of the game and played...
K-State doesn’t control destiny, special ending to season still possible
Kade Warner walked into the Kansas State’s team auditorium following the Wildcats’ 34-27 loss to No. 24 Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with two things in his hands. In one hand was a postgame meal, a Jimmy John’s sandwich. In his other hand was a singular tennis shoe.
