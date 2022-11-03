ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants hope to have Daniel Bellinger back by Week 11

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (fractured eye socket) may be out for considerably longer than the team had hoped.

Bellinger was injured in the Giants’ Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He missed last week’s game against Seattle and could be out for several more weeks.

The Giants have their bye this week and then host Houston and Detroit in Weeks 10 and 11.

Bellinger’s injury required surgery and the initial time frame for recovery was four-to-six weeks and it appears that continues to be the case. The Giants will go with their three tight ends on roster — Tanner Hudson, Chris Myarick and Lawrence Cager.

Oshane Ximines has a quad issue that kept him out of last week’s game in Seattle but is trending towards playing next week against Houston.

