Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
The Poultry Site

USDA confirms avian influenza outbreak in Mississippi

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi, according to a government press release. The number of broilers impacted is unknown at this...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
pelahatchienews.com

Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing

Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
CLINTON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab

Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg Convention Center announces Events Manager promotion

The Vicksburg Convention Center announced a recent promotion on Saturday in a press release. The Vicksburg Convention Center is proud to announce the promotion of Mary Rather from Event Coordinator to Events Manager. Erin Southard said, “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

From the Archives: The Joy Theater

The Joy Theater opened on June 16, 1949, at 1509 Walnut Street. It was owned by Mr. Joy N. Houch of New Orleans and W. A. Prewitt, Jr. of Bay St. Louis. Together they owned Associated Theaters which operated in 58 cities in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. The new...
VICKSBURG, MS
tsusports.com

Late Run Moves Jackson State Past Texas Southern

Jackson State scored 20 unanswered points midway in the third quarter for a 41-14 win over Texas Southern before a soldout crowd of 21,000-plus at PNC Stadium Saturday night. After an early punt on TSU's first drive, JSU marched 65 yards in 12 plays for an early 7-0 lead as Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed from 3 yards out after the PAT. TSU was forced to punt again and JSU answered in three plays as Shedeur Sanders found D.J. Stevens for a 38-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Severed head of dismembered body missing

The head of a dismembered body discovered in Jackson on Sunday has yet to be found, according to WLBT. According to an earlier report by Darkhorse Press, an officer responded to Middle Drive on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm.
JACKSON, MS

