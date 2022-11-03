Read full article on original website
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WTOK-TV
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza outbreak in Mississippi
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County, Mississippi, according to a government press release. The number of broilers impacted is unknown at this...
vicksburgnews.com
Nicholas Council scored 22 points for Mississippi Delta last week
Vicksburg resident Nicholas Council showed his athleticism for Mississippi Delta’s basketball team last week. Council scored 22 points in the 99-91 loss to Itawamba CC. He also had two assists and two rebounds. MDCC will play Southwest Mississippi CC on Monday.
pelahatchienews.com
Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing
Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
WAPT
Jackson residents react to multi-million dollar grant for improving water system
$35.6 million was granted from the state municipality and county water infrastructure grant program under the environmental quality department. This is matched from the city's funding. "The city is going to get $35.6 million and that means the city has already put up $35.6 million in order to match the...
WAPT
JSU football leaves economic mark for Jackson, spiked enrollment for university
JACKSON, Miss. — JSU brought a party to Veterans Memorial Stadium the last two home games of the season, but it also brought in millions for the capital city. The annual homecoming and boombox classic Tiger home football games left an economic mark on Jackson. "It's really the convergence...
WAPT
Jackson could lose millions of dollars if big water customers find new sources
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of customers are growing more and more frustrated with not being able to rely on the Jackson water system. At first, it was a nearby city trying to pull away, but now others are following that lead and it could cost the Capital City millions of dollars.
WTOK-TV
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too. Mayor Butch Lee said a mixed use development is in the works. Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Jackson Free Press
Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab
Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Convention Center announces Events Manager promotion
The Vicksburg Convention Center announced a recent promotion on Saturday in a press release. The Vicksburg Convention Center is proud to announce the promotion of Mary Rather from Event Coordinator to Events Manager. Erin Southard said, “Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed...
vicksburgnews.com
From the Archives: The Joy Theater
The Joy Theater opened on June 16, 1949, at 1509 Walnut Street. It was owned by Mr. Joy N. Houch of New Orleans and W. A. Prewitt, Jr. of Bay St. Louis. Together they owned Associated Theaters which operated in 58 cities in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. The new...
tsusports.com
Late Run Moves Jackson State Past Texas Southern
Jackson State scored 20 unanswered points midway in the third quarter for a 41-14 win over Texas Southern before a soldout crowd of 21,000-plus at PNC Stadium Saturday night. After an early punt on TSU's first drive, JSU marched 65 yards in 12 plays for an early 7-0 lead as Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed from 3 yards out after the PAT. TSU was forced to punt again and JSU answered in three plays as Shedeur Sanders found D.J. Stevens for a 38-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.
WAPT
Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
vicksburgnews.com
Severed head of dismembered body missing
The head of a dismembered body discovered in Jackson on Sunday has yet to be found, according to WLBT. According to an earlier report by Darkhorse Press, an officer responded to Middle Drive on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm.
