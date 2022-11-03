Federal judge denies immunity to Arvada officer in wrongful arrest lawsuit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shapeDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Denver extends $9 million in contracts to help homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver approves flashing beacon budget amendmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora light rail closure continues through November, investigation confidentialHeather WillardAurora, CO
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Judge orders Orleans sheriff to court over lack of inmates showing up for hearings
NEW ORLEANS — Following demands from Criminal Court judges and exclusive story by WWL-TV on the limited number of incarcerated defendants being brought to court for their scheduled hearings, Sheriff Susan Hutson scrambled to increase the numbers, almost doubling the transports over the past week. But that didn’t stop...
Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is a registered Democratic voter has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment by allegedly inserting a USB thumb drive into a voting machine at a polling station during the primary election in June, authorities said. No elections data were accessed, and the June 28 incident didn’t cause any major disruption to voting, authorities said. But it heightened concerns among election officials and security experts that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Experts say even unsuccessful breaches could become major problems in the days leading up to and on Tuesday’s midterm election, causing delays at polling places or sowing the seeds of misinformation campaigns. Richard Patton, 31, of Pueblo was arrested on Thursday by members of the Pueblo Police Department High-Tech Crime Unit for investigation of tampering with voting equipment, a felony, and cybercrime-unauthorized access, a misdemeanor, the department said in a statement.
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Watch what happened in court as judge got suspended: I-Team
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals the moment a local judge got the word she’d been suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Man retires after 25 years as a police officer, six days later is arrested for dealing drugs
There’s no doubt the pandemic brought upon a ton of changes in all of our professional lives; many of us even took the opportunity to completely shift careers altogether.
WECT
Federal court sentences man to 6.5 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A 46-year-old man from Whiteville was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and 5 years on federal supervised probation during a federal court proceeding for possession of a firearm by a felon on October 5, according to a release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Michigan man, recently released from jail, arrested for offering to pay inmate's bail if he murdered his ex-girlfriend
A Michigan man is behind bars for allegedly trying to hire an inmate at a Northern Michigan jail to kill his ex-girlfriend, who had accused him of brutally assaulting her for more than a year.
