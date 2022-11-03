Nick Cannon Is Going To Be A Dad Again, For The Fourth Time This Year

Related
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas, Including Bre Tiesi & Abby De La Rosa, Wish Him A Happy 42nd Birthday
Two of Nick Cannon‘s baby mamas gave him a special birthday shoutout on social media! The actor, who turned 42 on Oct. 8, is the father of 10 children and has another on the way, and gratitude was shown from both Bre Tiesi, who’s the mother of his newborn Legendary, and Abby De La Rosa, who’s pregnant with his 11th child and is the mother of his one-year-old twins Zillion and Zion, on the special occasion. The ladies both posed loving messages attached to a photo and a video clip of their kids on social media.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Essence
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween
Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Actress Gabrielle Union paid homage to Southern University and A&M College over the weekend, as she showed off her daughter’s Halloween costume. According to Union’s post to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 23, her young daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade’s costume was actually inspired by Southern’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Keke Palmer Told Wendy Williams She Should ‘Be a Little More Compassionate’ After Trey Songz Comments
Here's a look at comments Wendy Williams made about Trey Songz that led to Keke Palmer trading words with the talk show host.
Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan
Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime. The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
ETOnline.com
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
