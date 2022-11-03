ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Nick Cannon Is Going To Be A Dad Again, For The Fourth Time This Year

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDwb5_0ixeSpZ500

No, this isn't a repeat post — Nick Cannon does have another child on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ld7p_0ixeSpZ500
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

The Masked Singer host is expecting his 11th child, which will be his second with Alyssa Scott, a model he reportedly met on Wild 'N Out .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afSjH_0ixeSpZ500

The news comes almost a year after he and Alyssa lost their infant son, Zen, from brain cancer.

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

Alyssa appeared to confirm his paternity in newly shared maternity photos , where Nick can be seen cradling and kissing her belly. Alyssa captioned the images: "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

@itsalyssaemm / instagram.com

The news comes just over a month after Nick announced the birth of his 10th child , whom he shares with Brittany Bell; less than two months after he had his ninth baby with model Lanisha Cole; and just over three months after he had baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYoCZ_0ixeSpZ500
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Nick also has two other children with Brittany Bell, two with Mariah Carey, and two with Abby De La Rosa, who happens to be expecting again now, though it's unclear whether Nick is the father of her baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeT0t_0ixeSpZ500
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

So, there's that!

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas, Including Bre Tiesi & Abby De La Rosa, Wish Him A Happy 42nd Birthday

Two of Nick Cannon‘s baby mamas gave him a special birthday shoutout on social media! The actor, who turned 42 on Oct. 8, is the father of 10 children and has another on the way, and gratitude was shown from both Bre Tiesi, who’s the mother of his newborn Legendary, and Abby De La Rosa, who’s pregnant with his 11th child and is the mother of his one-year-old twins Zillion and Zion, on the special occasion. The ladies both posed loving messages attached to a photo and a video clip of their kids on social media.
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Essence

Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death

The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween

Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon

The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy