Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13-year-old Knitts N Knotts owner wows at Old Town Flea Market
The Old Town Flea Market returned this weekend to the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
Fox40
Stanislaus County Animal Shelter
Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.
KMPH.com
Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Roosevelt High School's baseball team
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The varsity baseball team at Roosevelt High School had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen overnight. One of the baseball team’s metal storage containers was broken into after the school’s fence was cut open. Thousands of dollars of baseball equipment were stolen including...
Fire at northeast Fresno house that was the location of a murder last week
Just last week, a man was found murdered inside that same home and a crime scene was still inside the home when a tree caught fire and landed on the roof.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Reservoir fishing report for 11.4.22
Fresno is 45% full with 54 cfs in and 42 cfs out. Walleye and northern fishing is good. Fish the points and rip-rap edges for best results. Best depth is about 15’. Crank baits and jigging are working well. Perch and crappie fishing are slow in 25’ and deeper. Bottom bouncers with crawler rigs are your best bet.
Known Merced gang member arrested after ghost gun was found
A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.
Community aims to curb caves dug by homeless along Tuolumne River
MODESTO — There's a new risk along the Tuolumne River in Modesto.Chris Guptill took a CBS13 crew to see the mess he cleans up along the river time and again, but what he discovered recently raised a new red flag. Guptill discovered homeless setting up shelters by digging caves into the embankment."There are several dangers that are posed by people occupying this space instead of using it like the park that it could be," Guptill said.You can see several caves along steep, slippery terrain. Modesto fire officials also tell CBS13 that there are risks of them falling in on people, posing...
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
247Sports
Hawaii at Fresno State Game Thread
I'll have live coverage of tonight's game and will be stockpiling photos to use for the site!. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 191 months ago, User Post Count: 3309. link here: http://cdn.livetv596.me/webplayer.php?t=ifr&c=1980391&lang=en&eid=88583484&lid=1980391&ci=294&si=27. Hawaii receives and is already to midfield after a third-down conversion. Posted on 5 hrs, ,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Study finds pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – New research from Cornell University, published in the Journal of Nutrients, shows pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse. According to information provided by the American Pistachio Growers, pistachios contain antioxidants on the same level as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Author and nutrition advisor Mike Rousell, Ph.D. says antioxidants are key to fighting free radicals in the human body.
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
Comments / 0