Merced, CA

YourCentralValley.com

A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
MERCED, CA
KGET

Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
ESCALON, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
FRESNO, CA
Fox40

Stanislaus County Animal Shelter

Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No place like home initiative approved in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that.  “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
FRESNO, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Reservoir fishing report for 11.4.22

Fresno is 45% full with 54 cfs in and 42 cfs out. Walleye and northern fishing is good. Fish the points and rip-rap edges for best results. Best depth is about 15’. Crank baits and jigging are working well. Perch and crappie fishing are slow in 25’ and deeper. Bottom bouncers with crawler rigs are your best bet.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Community aims to curb caves dug by homeless along Tuolumne River

MODESTO — There's a new risk along the Tuolumne River in Modesto.Chris Guptill took a CBS13 crew to see the mess he cleans up along the river time and again, but what he discovered recently raised a new red flag. Guptill discovered homeless setting up shelters by digging caves into the embankment."There are several dangers that are posed by people occupying this space instead of using it like the park that it could be," Guptill said.You can see several caves along steep, slippery terrain. Modesto fire officials also tell CBS13 that there are risks of them falling in on people, posing...
MODESTO, CA
247Sports

Hawaii at Fresno State Game Thread

I'll have live coverage of tonight's game and will be stockpiling photos to use for the site!. Posted on 5 hrs, , User Since 191 months ago, User Post Count: 3309. link here: http://cdn.livetv596.me/webplayer.php?t=ifr&c=1980391&lang=en&eid=88583484&lid=1980391&ci=294&si=27. Hawaii receives and is already to midfield after a third-down conversion. Posted on 5 hrs, ,...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Study finds pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – New research from Cornell University, published in the Journal of Nutrients, shows pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse. According to information provided by the American Pistachio Growers, pistachios contain antioxidants on the same level as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Author and nutrition advisor Mike Rousell, Ph.D. says antioxidants are key to fighting free radicals in the human body.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA

Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
MANTECA, CA

