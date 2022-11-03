ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Boosting Wealth for Black San Diegans

Partnering with the University of San Diego, San Diego Foundation is providing a $1.5 million grant to USD’s School of Leadership and Education Sciences to prepare more Black secondary school students for college. The new initiative also aims to fulfill their college financial needs and create a teaching and learning center focused on supporting so-called “neurodivergent” students for all San Diego educators.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Palomar Medical Center Escondido Makes ‘100 Best Hospitals’ List

Palomar Medical Center Escondido (PMCE) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (2016-2023), Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2023) and Spine Surgery (2020-2023) by Healthgrades. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to achieve all three 100 Best Hospital awards in 2023,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
Eater

17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley

Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

SDSU, Techstars Partner To Power Accelerator

The SDSU Innovation District planned for the college’s Mission Valley campus is still a few years from being built but the future center is already attracting big names. At a San Diego Startup Week event held at the SDSU Aztec Union on Oct. 27, San Diego State University announced it had forged a partnership with global investment business Techstars to create the Techstars San Diego Powered by SDSU accelerator program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES

November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
LEMON GROVE, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside drops proposal for seasonal dog beach

OCEANSIDE — After more than year of advocacy and deliberations, the city will not move forward with plans to develop a dog beach, at least for now. Over the past 12 months, an online petition gathered thousands of signatures in support of a seasonal dog beach with limited hours in North Oceanside on a portion of Harbor Beach between the north jetty and Lifeguard Tower 18.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
OCEANSIDE, CA

