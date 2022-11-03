Read full article on original website
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
More than $1M drained from San Diego man's crypto account
More than a $1 million drained from San Diego man's crypto account; More than 11,000 transactions were executed in a 5-hour period.
After Complete Remodel, Outback Steakhouse Reopens El Cajon Location
Get your steak sauce ready, and napkins for the Bloomin’ Onion, yep, Outback Steakhouse announced the re-opening of its El Cajon restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994.
San Diego Business Journal
Boosting Wealth for Black San Diegans
Partnering with the University of San Diego, San Diego Foundation is providing a $1.5 million grant to USD’s School of Leadership and Education Sciences to prepare more Black secondary school students for college. The new initiative also aims to fulfill their college financial needs and create a teaching and learning center focused on supporting so-called “neurodivergent” students for all San Diego educators.
San Diego Business Journal
Palomar Medical Center Escondido Makes ‘100 Best Hospitals’ List
Palomar Medical Center Escondido (PMCE) has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement (2016-2023), Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2023) and Spine Surgery (2020-2023) by Healthgrades. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is the only hospital in San Diego County to achieve all three 100 Best Hospital awards in 2023,...
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
Crews Top Off High-Rise Slated to be Home to Downtown’s First Target Store, Residences
A 22-story mixed-use high-rise in the East Village, slated for residential units and downtown’s first Target retail store, has reached a milestone as crews topped off the building. Cisterra Development, a San Diego-based office, technology, residential and mixed-use real estate development firm, marked the occasion – the concrete pour...
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
San Diego Business Journal
SDSU, Techstars Partner To Power Accelerator
The SDSU Innovation District planned for the college’s Mission Valley campus is still a few years from being built but the future center is already attracting big names. At a San Diego Startup Week event held at the SDSU Aztec Union on Oct. 27, San Diego State University announced it had forged a partnership with global investment business Techstars to create the Techstars San Diego Powered by SDSU accelerator program.
sandiegoville.com
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
eastcountymagazine.org
LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES
November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
presidiosentinel.com
Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
MarketInk: San Diego’s Popular ‘DSC’ Radio Show Is Ending After 32 Years
A legendary San Diego morning radio show is coming to an end after 32 years. “The DSC Show,” heard weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KGB-FM 101.5, will end Friday, Dec. 16, following the recent retirement announcements of longtime DSC co-hosts Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Ramen Festival returns
The San Diego Ramen Festival returns Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier! Visit: sdramenfest.com.
Man hit, killed by tour bus in downtown San Diego
A 72-year-old man died from his injuries last week after being struck by a tour bus in downtown San Diego, county medical officials said.
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
Coast News
Oceanside drops proposal for seasonal dog beach
OCEANSIDE — After more than year of advocacy and deliberations, the city will not move forward with plans to develop a dog beach, at least for now. Over the past 12 months, an online petition gathered thousands of signatures in support of a seasonal dog beach with limited hours in North Oceanside on a portion of Harbor Beach between the north jetty and Lifeguard Tower 18.
northcountydailystar.com
Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite
Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
