sjvsun.com
Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system
A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: CA 27th assembly candidate, Soria defends attack ads against Pazin and taking campaign contributions from oil companies
Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters right before the midterm defending her political ads attacking GOP opponent and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin. Soria also defends taking thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a couple of oil and gas companies after signing the Green New Deal pledge back in 2020 when she ran for congress.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: CA 27th assembly GOP candidate, Pazin disputes Soria’s attack ads, defends his record as Merced county sheriff
Former Merced county sheriff running for California’s 27th assembly district fires back at the attack ads against him and defends his record as sheriff. California GOP candidate Mark Pazin joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters just two days before the midterm and claims his opponent Esmeralda Soria is running a campaign on hypocrisy.
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
Fresno man contributes to ending the foster care to prison pipeline
Fresno resident, Blade Oestreich, has caught the eyes of The White House by taking to action to bring awareness to the issues young people face while in foster care and the juvenile justice system.
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
sierranewsonline.com
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
Bold thieves take catalytic converter in Northeast Fresno as national crackdown starts
This type of theft is nothing new, but it is becoming more expensive. Depending on the make and model of the car, parts could range in the thousands.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police Department holds swearing in ceremony
Clovis CA, November 3rd. This afternoon, Chief Fleming held a swearing-in ceremony for 3 officers and 6 corporals in front of family, friends, and co-workers. The 3 officers have been with Clovis PD for a year and have earned their permanent badge. The 6 corporals were recently promoted and received their official badges.
Madera County’s ‘largest drug seizure’ announced by Sheriff’s Office
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest drug seizure in Madera County was announced by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. In a press conference with Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue and Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno, it was announced that they have concluded “Operation Trifecta”, which resulted in the seizure of 1,300 […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family says driver on phone killed two Atwater sisters. ‘I’m broken inside right now’
A Merced County family is hurting as they grieve the deaths of two sisters who were struck Wednesday morning by the driver of a minivan in Atwater. Carolyn Rose, 76, and Billie Edwards, 73, both of Atwater, were out for their daily morning walk together just after 9 a.m. when they were killed by a woman driving a minivan near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane in Atwater.
Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
