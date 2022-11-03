ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center

Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Atwater Village rescue group seeks jobs for working cats

Atwater Village -- Known as a “green” means of rodenticide (aka rat killers), working cats have held essential posts throughout history, on job sites like ships, libraries and wine cellars. Kitten Rescue LA continues this tradition with Cats On Pawtrol, a program designed to match feral cats from...
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
ATWATER, CA
KGET

Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
ESCALON, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA

Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
MANTECA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Debris Burning Allowed With Permits

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available. 
MODESTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine to get Family Dollar, Dollar Tree combo store

Construction is ongoing at Second Avenue and Fourth Street in Gustine, which will eventually be home for a new Family Dollar Tree Store. The one-acre parcel will house a 10,431 square foot store. The Gustine Planning Commission approved the use permit for the store in August 2021. The Family Dollar...
GUSTINE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Pedestrians Killed in Accident on Augusta Lane in Atwater

On the morning of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the Atwater Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and involved a minivan, according to Atwater PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Juniper Avenue in Atwater. In a...
ATWATER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested, accused of groping girl near Merced park

MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Over 700 drivers pass through Stanislaus County DUI checkpoints

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Halloween weekend the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted several DUI checkpoints along county roadways. The sheriff’s office said that of the more than 700 vehicles that went through the checkpoints one DUI arrest and 39 traffic stops were made in an eight-hour period. The checkpoints also resulted in seven […]
mymotherlode.com

Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

