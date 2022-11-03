Read full article on original website
Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center
Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
Atwater Village rescue group seeks jobs for working cats
Atwater Village -- Known as a “green” means of rodenticide (aka rat killers), working cats have held essential posts throughout history, on job sites like ships, libraries and wine cellars. Kitten Rescue LA continues this tradition with Cats On Pawtrol, a program designed to match feral cats from...
Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
Madera County Sheriff Pogue announces largest drug seizure in county history
The Madera County Sheriff's Office announced the largest drug seizure in county history Wednesday, following to a months-long operation.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
Gustine to get Family Dollar, Dollar Tree combo store
Construction is ongoing at Second Avenue and Fourth Street in Gustine, which will eventually be home for a new Family Dollar Tree Store. The one-acre parcel will house a 10,431 square foot store. The Gustine Planning Commission approved the use permit for the store in August 2021. The Family Dollar...
Family of two sisters hit by a car in Atwater speak out
The family members of the two sisters killed while walking in Atwater Wednesday morning are sharing how they want the women to be remembered.
Two Pedestrians Killed in Accident on Augusta Lane in Atwater
On the morning of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the Atwater Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and involved a minivan, according to Atwater PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Juniper Avenue in Atwater. In a...
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Man arrested, accused of groping girl near Merced park
MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
Over 700 drivers pass through Stanislaus County DUI checkpoints
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Halloween weekend the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted several DUI checkpoints along county roadways. The sheriff’s office said that of the more than 700 vehicles that went through the checkpoints one DUI arrest and 39 traffic stops were made in an eight-hour period. The checkpoints also resulted in seven […]
After deadly Ceres home invasion, family shares surveillance video to help find suspects
CERES, Calif. — A family is calling for justice and released surveillance video to help find suspects after their loved one was killed in ahome invasion this September in Stanislaus County. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of...
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
Drunk driver flips vehicle with toddler inside in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she crashed and flipped her vehicle with a toddler inside of it over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday night, officers said 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree near 21st Street and Weston Way. […]
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced
Merced Police has arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
