MODESTO — There's a new risk along the Tuolumne River in Modesto.Chris Guptill took a CBS13 crew to see the mess he cleans up along the river time and again, but what he discovered recently raised a new red flag. Guptill discovered homeless setting up shelters by digging caves into the embankment."There are several dangers that are posed by people occupying this space instead of using it like the park that it could be," Guptill said.You can see several caves along steep, slippery terrain. Modesto fire officials also tell CBS13 that there are risks of them falling in on people, posing...

MODESTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO