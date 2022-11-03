Read full article on original website
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Family of two sisters hit by a car in Atwater speak out
The family members of the two sisters killed while walking in Atwater Wednesday morning are sharing how they want the women to be remembered.
Known Merced gang member arrested after ghost gun was found
A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.
Family says driver on phone killed two Atwater sisters. ‘I’m broken inside right now’
A Merced County family is hurting as they grieve the deaths of two sisters who were struck Wednesday morning by the driver of a minivan in Atwater. Carolyn Rose, 76, and Billie Edwards, 73, both of Atwater, were out for their daily morning walk together just after 9 a.m. when they were killed by a woman driving a minivan near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane in Atwater.
2 people walking on sidewalk hit and killed in Atwater
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people walking in the area of Augusta Ln and E. Juniper Ave. in Atwater were killed Wednesday morning when a vehicle left the roadway and hit them. The Atwater Police Department says officers responded to a call of an injury crash around 9:30 a.m.
Community aims to curb caves dug by homeless along Tuolumne River
MODESTO — There's a new risk along the Tuolumne River in Modesto.Chris Guptill took a CBS13 crew to see the mess he cleans up along the river time and again, but what he discovered recently raised a new red flag. Guptill discovered homeless setting up shelters by digging caves into the embankment."There are several dangers that are posed by people occupying this space instead of using it like the park that it could be," Guptill said.You can see several caves along steep, slippery terrain. Modesto fire officials also tell CBS13 that there are risks of them falling in on people, posing...
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Stanislaus County Animal Shelter
Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.
Drunk driver flips vehicle with toddler inside in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she crashed and flipped her vehicle with a toddler inside of it over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday night, officers said 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree near 21st Street and Weston Way. […]
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
EXCLUSIVE: CA 27th assembly GOP candidate, Pazin disputes Soria’s attack ads, defends his record as Merced county sheriff
Former Merced county sheriff running for California’s 27th assembly district fires back at the attack ads against him and defends his record as sheriff. California GOP candidate Mark Pazin joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters just two days before the midterm and claims his opponent Esmeralda Soria is running a campaign on hypocrisy.
