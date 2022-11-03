Read full article on original website
Fresno man contributes to ending the foster care to prison pipeline
Fresno resident, Blade Oestreich, has caught the eyes of The White House by taking to action to bring awareness to the issues young people face while in foster care and the juvenile justice system.
Non-profit receives $1 million to help Central Valley small business owners
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has been helping small business owners since 2001. Recently, the James Irvine Foundation granted them $1 million to help local businesses.
Kaweah Health tries to stop financial bleeding
VISALIA – The covid-19 pandemic left the world in disarray and hospitals throughout the country bleeding red ink in their financials. In order to stop the bleeding, Kaweah Health has been forced to cut positions and units and find new ways to bring in revenue to clot the losses and sew up the damage.
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
Evidence of Loss
Driving to Tulare last week to buy things not available in Lindsay, I began to realize that I did not feel connected to the land I was traveling over. I was coming down with my normal fall dust-in-the-air flu, so it might have been that my senses were impaired. But I have loved that drive for 30 years: the spread of farmland and canals along the road, the dairies and farmhouses still pretty much the same as when I first began to notice them. The eucalyptus windbreaks, the lone oaks in the fields and strung along canal banks. Tractors out discing the ground for fall planting of silage crops, the last of the nuts being hauled away. The land getting a brief rest, going silent. The magnificent view of the eternal Sierra on the trip home.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
EXCLUSIVE: CA 27th assembly GOP candidate, Pazin disputes Soria’s attack ads, defends his record as Merced county sheriff
Former Merced county sheriff running for California’s 27th assembly district fires back at the attack ads against him and defends his record as sheriff. California GOP candidate Mark Pazin joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters just two days before the midterm and claims his opponent Esmeralda Soria is running a campaign on hypocrisy.
Study finds pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – New research from Cornell University, published in the Journal of Nutrients, shows pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse. According to information provided by the American Pistachio Growers, pistachios contain antioxidants on the same level as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Author and nutrition advisor Mike Rousell, Ph.D. says antioxidants are key to fighting free radicals in the human body.
Parole denied in 2001 murder of a Visalia woman
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis […]
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
Bold thieves take catalytic converter in Northeast Fresno as national crackdown starts
This type of theft is nothing new, but it is becoming more expensive. Depending on the make and model of the car, parts could range in the thousands.
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Roosevelt High School's baseball team
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The varsity baseball team at Roosevelt High School had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen overnight. One of the baseball team’s metal storage containers was broken into after the school’s fence was cut open. Thousands of dollars of baseball equipment were stolen including...
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
