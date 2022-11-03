Driving to Tulare last week to buy things not available in Lindsay, I began to realize that I did not feel connected to the land I was traveling over. I was coming down with my normal fall dust-in-the-air flu, so it might have been that my senses were impaired. But I have loved that drive for 30 years: the spread of farmland and canals along the road, the dairies and farmhouses still pretty much the same as when I first began to notice them. The eucalyptus windbreaks, the lone oaks in the fields and strung along canal banks. Tractors out discing the ground for fall planting of silage crops, the last of the nuts being hauled away. The land getting a brief rest, going silent. The magnificent view of the eternal Sierra on the trip home.

