Merced, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Debris Burning Allowed With Permits

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available. 
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center

Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA

Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
TURLOCK, CA
sjvsun.com

Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system

A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Legends live on in historic town of Hornitos

Hornitos was established in the 1840s when the town fathers of Quartzburg (located about six miles away), concerned over their community’s image banished the riffraff: gamblers, drinkers, and troublemakers to an area several miles away on Burns Creek – but, as luck would have it, they quickly found gold in Burns Creek next to their banished location and named the encampment Hornitos after the rock piles found all over the area.
HORNITOS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE

