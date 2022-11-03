Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
sierranewsonline.com
Debris Burning Allowed With Permits
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Effective Monday, November 7 at 8:00 AM debris burning will be allowed in Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties. Residents possessing current and valid residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissive burn days. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still...
KTLA.com
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Come to California for the sunshine? Unfortunately, there are several types of fog that can blanket the state and block out the sun all year round. In the spring and summer, we’ve got “May gray,” “June Gloom,” “no-sky-July” or “Fogust” – all of which are...
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center
Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
sjvsun.com
Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system
A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
These are the streets closing for the Two Cities Marathon
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course. Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the […]
sjvsun.com
Will Kern Co. really get bailed out by Newsom for oil’s mandated shut down? Here are the facts.
Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being “taken aback.”. The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that,...
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
mercedcountytimes.com
Legends live on in historic town of Hornitos
Hornitos was established in the 1840s when the town fathers of Quartzburg (located about six miles away), concerned over their community’s image banished the riffraff: gamblers, drinkers, and troublemakers to an area several miles away on Burns Creek – but, as luck would have it, they quickly found gold in Burns Creek next to their banished location and named the encampment Hornitos after the rock piles found all over the area.
13-year-old Knitts N Knotts owner wows at Old Town Flea Market
The Old Town Flea Market returned this weekend to the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
