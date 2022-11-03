ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday's practice with new look

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Did we miss the part where the Carolina Panthers acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew before Tuesday’s trade deadline?

Oh, we didn’t?

So you’re telling us that this is actually Baker Mayfield . . . ?

Ah, appears it is.

Well, the fifth-year passer strolled into Thursday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a fresh fu manchu. Perhaps he was inspired by Minshew, Hulk Hogan or Ben Stiller’s character in Dodgeball and/or Happy Gilmore.

Regardless, Mayfield has also found some inspiration in a fresh role for Carolina. Despite essentially being Wally Pipp’d by PJ Walker, the former No. 1 overall pick has been praised by teammates and coaches alike for his supportiveness throughout the suboptimal situation.

Heck, he’s even willing to change positions in the process . . .

In fact, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was asked about that very part of practice earlier in the day.

“Since the day he walked in the door, Baker’s been a tremendous teammate,” he said. “He’s a good leader. Whether he’s been playing, whether he’s been nicked up or whether he’s been the backup—he’s there for everybody else out there. He wants to win, regardless of his role. I’m really impressed with the way he carries himself, and how excited he is for PJ and the opportunity that PJ has.”

PJ will have himself a fourth straight opportunity as the starter on Sunday. And as for Mayfield, maybe he’ll be ready if the Panthers get a little thin on their defensive line this weekend.

Comments / 32

beachball
5d ago

Big Ego, funny commercials, but can't play in the NFL with that EGO. The reason Cleveland got rid of hom is because he bucked the head coach. I thought he might be the one. He proved me wrong due to ego. His ego is different than his competitiveness. He wants to win. But Ego gets in the way.Did I mention Ego?🤣

Reply(2)
14
TheoryOpinionOrTruth
4d ago

Baker Mayfield would change his facial hair appearance quite often when he played for the Cleveland Browns. It seems like if he’s completely shaved, he could grow a full beard in less than a week. He once shaved during the halftime of a game to have a different look. I don’t see how this a big deal or newsworthy.

Reply(3)
3
uv 11
5d ago

baker the coach killer.. every coach that believed in him is fired

Reply
10
 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

