Students report indecent exposure and assault walking to Lansdowne Middle, High schools

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating whether two incidents this week at Lansdowne Middle and High schools are connected, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday a Lansdowne Middle School student reported a man exposed himself to her, police said. According to a community letter from the school's principal, the student was followed by a driver in a black vehicle with dark-tinted windows who exposed himself.

On Wednesday, a Lansdowne High School student reported she was assaulted on a footbridge near Twin Circle Way. No further information is available in the incident.

Police said additional officers have been assigned to the Lansdowne area to ensure the safety of students. The schools are located a short distance from each other on Lansdowne Road.

"That's not OK," parent Karina Granger said.

Families are asked to speak with students about safety practices as they travel to and from school.

"I have a 17-year-old and I have a 9-year-old and they walk sometimes and that's a little, but improper, to see," Granger said. "I don't think that's cool at all."

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected, but security has been beefed up around the schools.

Jessica Galloway told WJZ she is apprehensive about her niece walking home from Lansdowne High School.

"I really feel it's disgusting and whoever it is they need to be taken care of and dealt because its not right," Galloway said.

School officials sent a letter to parents addressing the incidents:

Dear Families of Lansdowne Middle School,

I am writing to share information about an incident that impacted one of our students. This morning, a student reported that while she was walking to school, she was followed by an individual in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows, whose driver exposed himself to her. The student made it safely to school and reported the incident to school administration. We immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police (BCoPD) and the Baltimore County Public Schools Office of School Safety and they began an investigation. We applaud this student for reporting this information.

This incident reminds us of the importance of talking with your child(ren) about "stranger danger."

Police shared the following tips for students:

· Always tell a responsible adult where you are going.
· Try not to walk anywhere alone. Walk with a friend or a group.
· Don't take shortcuts through the woods, a back street or empty lot.
· Do not share personal information with strangers - in person, over the phone, through text messages, on gaming platforms, or on any other electronic communications.
· Pay attention to your surroundings when walking home. Avoid distractions and make sure you can hear what is happening around you.
· If approached by someone you don't know, run to safety.
· Know safe places you can go - a police or fire station, the library, a store, or a friend's house.
· If a stranger follows you or grabs for you, yell loud! Shout, "I don't know you!" Fight back and make as much noise as you can.
· Tell your parents about places you don't feel safe.

